90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are tired of ‘spoiled’ Meitalia’s crying

Meitalia Solis’ crying has 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers at the end of their ropes.

The 90 Day Fiance newbie (who goes by Tatha) and her husband, James Solis, debuted their storyline on The Other Way this season.

James gave up everything in America to move to Meitalia’s native Indonesia.

The couple shares a home with Meitalia’s parents and helps them with their banana chips business.

But not everything is hunky-dory for these two.

James is frustrated that he can’t find work in Indonesia and is considering returning to the US.

Tatha continues to cry on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

Tatha became emotional at the thought of leaving her parents again and thinks she and James should be making more of an effort to help her mom and dad.

Additionally, Tatha thinks James could be a better son-in-law by respecting the Indonesian culture.

She got upset and teary-eyed once again that James wasn’t yet fluent in Indonesian, pointing out that she had learned English for him when she came to the States.

Regardless of the circumstances, Tatha seems to cry during nearly every scene or confessional, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fans have had enough.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are annoyed by Tatha’s incessant crying

Taking to X (formerly Twitter) after Monday night’s episode, Fools Rushed In, Tatha’s critics sounded off.

Along with a gif of Morgan Freeman rolling his eyes and a quote reading, “Oh Lawd, here we go again!” @vanillaflava1 wrote, “And here come the Tata tears.”

“Omg can we get ONE episode where Tata doesn’t cry?!” begged a frustrated 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way watcher.

@buffylampton complained that Tatha cries during every disagreement with James, noting they don’t all “require” tears.

“I am so tired of seeing Tata cry every week,” added another X user. “She is very spoiled. It’s time for her to grow up. Enough w/the tears.”

Another exasperated 90 Day Fiance fan admitted their patience is “gone” after watching Tatha cry multiple times every episode.

“She either needs major therapy, or this is a manipulation tactic she has used her whole life,” they griped.

James and Tatha face mounting pressure in their marriage

While James and Tatha struggle in their marriage, their financial burden has increased with the traditional Indonesian wedding they’re currently planning.

In addition, James admitted he feels like he’s walking on eggshells living under Tahta’s parents’ roof.

Tatha put added pressure on James by reminding him that her dad was likely disappointed in him for not earning any money or helping enough with the banana chip business.

Given their on-screen behavior, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers have questioned whether these two have what it takes to make their marriage last.

James and Tatha appear to still be going strong

But based on their social media activity, it would appear that James and Tatha are still together.

Just a few weeks ago, the couple posted a video from a McDonalds in Indonesia.

In the recording, James compared the food to American McDonald’s, revealing that it tasted the same as in the US.

James was also impressed that at McDonald’s in Indonesia, customers can purchase something not offered in America: fast food-themed socks.

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.