90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are proud of how Debbie handled Oussama’s lies

Debbie Aguero wasn’t having it when Oussama revealed his true intentions, and 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers are applauding her reaction.

Debbie and Oussama seemed like an unlikely match from the start. With a 43-year age gap between them, cultural differences, and nearly 5,000 miles physically separating them, it didn’t seem as though the couple had much to rely on to make their relationship work.

Despite her family’s hesitation, Debbie flew to Morocco to live with Oussama. But shortly after she arrived, Oussama changed his tune and dropped a bomb on her.

Although the plan was for the couple to stay and live in Rabat, Morocco, Oussama revealed that he intended to move back to the U.S. with Debbie, get his visa, and work in the States.

Oussama explained that art is more valuable in the U.S. than in Morocco, so it was a way for him to make more money and secure his future.

Debbie was dumbfounded by Oussama’s revelation and put her foot down immediately.

“I’m sorry — I love an artist and a poet, but I’m not supporting a man. I’m not gonna marry someone that wants a visa,” Debbie told Oussama.

Oussama responded by telling Debbie that he would end their relationship. During her confessional, Debbie continued to express her disgust over Oussama’s behavior, calling him “scum of the earth.”

Debbie continued to tell Oussama what would happen next. She told him that she was getting a cab, going back to the hotel to pack her suitcases, and they would be parting ways.

Following the episode, 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers headed to Twitter, where they commended Debbie’s efforts.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers applaud Debbie for standing up to Oussama

“Although heart break is no joke I couldn’t be more proud at the way Debbie handled herself,” tweeted one such viewer, adding a gif of an audience giving a standing ovation.

Although heart break is no joke I couldn’t be more proud at the way Debbie handled herself. Stood firm and didn’t fold under pressure. We’re all proud of you Debbie. #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/YiMoLaza2o — RIP Marshmallow 🌈 (@Jaded_Chinx) May 1, 2023

“Stood firm and didn’t fold under pressure,” they continued. “We’re all proud of you Debbie.”

Another one of Debbie’s supporters tweeted, “-Damn!! Debbie has shown ALL these b****es in the history of 90 Day Fiance what the f**k to do when you find out the truth! You pack your s**t and BOUNCE!!”

“Proud of Debbie for putting Oussama in his place after he revealed he was scamming her!!” read another tweet from a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewer.

Will Debbie leave Oussama and Morocco behind?

The day after Debbie and Oussama’s fallout, she video-chatted with her son, Julian. Debbie revealed that Oussama’s behavior has changed since she moved to Morocco and that she’s especially distrusting of him at night.

Julian compared Oussama to Dr. Jekyl and Mr. Hyde as opposed to the Prince Charming that Debbie made him out to be.

Although Debbie admitted she was “mourning the loss” of her best friend, Julian urged her to cut all ties with Oussama and come home. Still, Debbie admitted that she was struggling to let go of her relationship with Oussama despite everything he just put her through.

Viewers will have to wait until next Sunday to discover whether Debbie can hold her ground or if Oussama will talk his way back into her life.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.