90 Day Fiance The Other Way viewers are offended by Sumit’s reaction to Jenny cleaning

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit’s parents joined him and Jenny in their home to try and understand how they live and teach Jenny to be a good Indian wife and daughter-in-law.

What their arrival entailed was a full-on critique of their house and especially their kitchen followed by military-style direction by Sumit’s mother towards 63-year-old Jenny to get her to clean up the kitchen.

The Other Way viewers thought Sumit’s reaction to it was wildly inappropriate and that he should have stepped in and helped towards the cleaning effort. Instead, he acted amused by the whole thing.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Sumit Singh’s reaction to Jenny Slatten cleaning is inappropriate

One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page created a meme depicting their take on Sumit’s reaction to Jenny deep cleaning their house.

It showed a clip of Sumit saying, “I’m happy to see the way the house is getting cleaned” next to a picture of Jenny squatting down and cleaning the kitchen.

They added a banner to the meme that said, “When you’re unemployed and able-bodied, but your elderly mom makes your elderly concubine clean the house.”

@90dayharvestusd captioned the meme, “Hey, Sumit, and what are you doing all day?”

Other 90 Day critics jumped into the comments section to give their take on the state of Jenny and Sumit’s house, how they feel about Jenny’s compliance, and Sumit’s behavior.

One person remarked towards Jenny, “damn Jenny have some dignity” while another said that the house was horrible.

Someone else agreed with the meme and added, “Right the hell? He can clean he got hands! He should be taking care of this woman.”

Another person said, “Oh that has to cut real deep.”

A critic also commented on Sumit not working.

Will Jenny Slatten be able to stand Sumit Singh’s mother living with them?

Jenny has already expressed her hesitations and reservations about the whole idea of having Sumit’s parents in their house teaching her. She thinks Sumit’s mom is going to take the opportunity to make her life hell.

Jenny was already getting mad by the end of the kitchen ordeal and felt unfairly treated. Jenny will have to play along with Sumit’s mom’s request if she wants to get back in her good graces and receive her approval for marriage.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.