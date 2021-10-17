90 Day Fiance The Other Way viewers are offended by Sumit’s reaction to Jenny cleaning

On the latest episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Sumit’s parents joined him and Jenny in their home to try and understand how they live and teach Jenny to be a good Indian wife and daughter-in-law.
What their arrival entailed was a full-on critique of their house and especially their kitchen followed by military-style direction by Sumit’s mother towards 63-year-old Jenny to get her to clean up the kitchen.
The Other Way viewers thought Sumit’s reaction to it was wildly inappropriate and that he should have stepped in and helped towards the cleaning effort. Instead, he acted amused by the whole thing.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers think that Sumit Singh’s reaction to Jenny Slatten cleaning is inappropriate
One popular 90 Day Fiance fan page created a meme depicting their take on Sumit’s reaction to Jenny deep cleaning their house.
It showed a clip of Sumit saying, “I’m happy to see the way the house is getting cleaned” next to a picture of Jenny squatting down and cleaning the kitchen.
They added a banner to the meme that said, “When you’re unemployed and able-bodied, but your elderly mom makes your elderly concubine clean the house.”
@90dayharvestusd captioned the meme, “Hey, Sumit, and what are you doing all day?”
Other 90 Day critics jumped into the comments section to give their take on the state of Jenny and Sumit’s house, how they feel about Jenny’s compliance, and Sumit’s behavior.
One person remarked towards Jenny, “damn Jenny have some dignity” while another said that the house was horrible.
Someone else agreed with the meme and added, “Right the hell? He can clean he got hands! He should be taking care of this woman.”
Another person said, “Oh that has to cut real deep.”
A critic also commented on Sumit not working.
Will Jenny Slatten be able to stand Sumit Singh’s mother living with them?
Jenny has already expressed her hesitations and reservations about the whole idea of having Sumit’s parents in their house teaching her. She thinks Sumit’s mom is going to take the opportunity to make her life hell.
Jenny was already getting mad by the end of the kitchen ordeal and felt unfairly treated. Jenny will have to play along with Sumit’s mom’s request if she wants to get back in her good graces and receive her approval for marriage.
90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.
14 thoughts on “90 Day Fiance The Other Way viewers are offended by Sumit’s reaction to Jenny cleaning”
JENNY IF BEING MARRIED IS WHAT YOU REALLY WANT….LISTEN TO WHAT THE MOM HAS TO SAY AND LEARN ABOUT HOW TO BE AN INDIAN HOUSEWIFE….NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO TURN THINGS AROUND BY CHANGING YOUR ATTITUDE
Jenny is.in her 60s. It’s her house and Summit knew she was American when he started talking to her. I think that Jenny needs to be true to Jenny and her American heritage and incorporate some Indian traditions. Why is it that the American women always have to conform to other countries and both parties not compromise on things.
Jenny, you are 60, and want to be married. Could you not find a man in the US? So, if you went over to India you have to do things the way they are use to, or go home. On top of that clean up your environment no matter where on Earth you live. Your not clean at all
This has been a mistake from the beginning..Jenny please go home and enjoy retirement…forget him and his family..you can do so much better. He has lied to you constantly..go home to your family..America misses you.
Jenny, you deserve so much better! Go back to CA where your family lives and misses you!
Because of culture, he could not help. It is woman work
Go back to am8
Sumit is wrong by having his parents live with them Jenny is 63 yrs old and doesn’t need someone telling her how to clean her and his house if he isn’t pleased with how it looks he lives there also why doesn’t he help I understand they live in India but she is not Indian and should not be made to live the way they do
Sumit is a lazy piece of crap too. They are both slobs. The mama should leave and mind her own damn business. If that is how they want to live then so be it.
It did it did look NASTY and she should know better. For God sake clean the kitchen. Dishes every where and the rest of the house looked discussing too.
Who the hell is Summit and family. Jenny should never agree for them to move in. It’s a setup for Jenny. Yes, the place is untidy but why can’t he help. She is the one paying the Bill’s. He is not working. Jenny he is not worth it
Jenny & Sumit should have more pride about their home and how they live. Is Jenny supporting both of them? Submit never leaves to go to work! He should be helping more than 1/2 of what needs to be done. They are living in scwaller!
I really think he is using jenny ..So is his mother..He has her for his convience..He will never marry her..cause you can see it he don’t want too..
I think Jenny was correct when she said that his mom was using her as a scapegoat to convince her to return to the United States! Thank you!