90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6 Episode 13: Joanne drops marriage bombshell

Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way takes another emotional turn with key developments across its international couples.

The latest episode is set to air on September 23 on TLC.

Fans can catch up the following day on Max or Discovery Plus.

As the season continues, this episode promises to deliver more emotional highs and lows for its viewers.

Episode 13, titled There’s Something About JoJo, continues to follow six couples facing intense challenges across different continents.

Subscribe to our 90 Day Fiancé newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

These couples are navigating cultural differences, strained finances, and complex family dynamics.

Joanne’s children react to the couple’s future plans on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

In this episode, Joanne’s children react with shock as they learn about her future plans with Sean in Ireland, raising tensions within the family. Meanwhile, Corona faces a professional crossroads as unforeseen complications jeopardize her dream of becoming a midwife in Iceland.

Meitalia and James confront mounting pressure over family planning, and Josh surprises Lily with a romantic gesture, attempting to mend their strained relationship.

Joanne, who has been keeping her marriage to Sean a secret, faces a critical moment as her children become involved in her plans to relocate to Ireland. The revelation adds stress to her relationship with Sean, which is already complicated by their hidden marriage.

Elsewhere, Corona, who moved to Iceland to be with her partner Ingi, faces a major setback as her midwifery career ambitions begin to falter. The couple must now decide whether love can outweigh the sacrifice of her professional dreams.

On the other side of the world, Meitalia pressures James to commit to starting a family, adding to the couple’s existing challenges since relocating to Indonesia. Their storyline highlights how cultural and familial expectations can strain even the strongest relationships.

In a more heartwarming subplot, Josh takes the initiative to surprise Lily, hoping to ease the tensions between them. Despite the couple’s financial struggles and emotional misunderstandings, Josh’s gesture hints at a potential reconciliation as the couple prepares for their wedding.

What happened in the last episode?

Several dramatic moments unfolded in Episode 12 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Joanne and Sean finally revealed their secret marriage to their families, a revelation that caused tension.

Meanwhile, Shekinah and Sarper sought a therapist’s help navigating their relationship struggles. Statler’s ongoing panic attack made Dempsey question their future, even hinting at ending things.

Lastly, Josh’s lack of intimacy left Lily feeling unloved, further straining their relationship as they tried to reconnect before major decisions

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.