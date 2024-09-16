90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 12: Shekinah and Sarper turn to therapy

The highly anticipated 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 6, Episode 12, will air on Monday, September.

You can catch Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way the next day on Discovery+.

Fans are eager for the new developments as the season progresses, particularly in the relationships of several couples who have been facing significant challenges.

In this episode, Joanne and Sean are expected to confront the truth about their marriage finally.

After keeping their union a secret for a considerable amount of time, they are now ready to discuss the strains and issues they’ve faced and what it could mean for them moving forward.

This revelation could change the dynamic of their relationship and how their families view it.

Shekinah and Sarper give therapy a try

Meanwhile, Shekinah and Sarper turn to therapy as they try to address ongoing issues in their relationship. Shekinah has been struggling with trust after learning about Sarper’s past, and it remains to be seen whether their therapy sessions will bring them closer or push them further apart.

Statler, another cast member, is dealing with mounting anxiety and panic attacks, which have placed a strain on her relationship with Dempsey. Feeling overwhelmed by the situation, Dempsey is reportedly contemplating ending things altogether. This storyline has captivated audiences, who are keen to see whether the couple will find a way to navigate these emotional and mental health challenges.

Josh and Lily’s relationship has also been tested throughout the season, with Lily feeling increasingly neglected by Josh’s emotional distance. As this episode unfolds, viewers will learn whether Josh can bridge the gap in their relationship or if their struggles will push them apart further.

What to expect from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way

The episode is expected to bring a mix of emotional moments, tense confrontations, and critical turning points for these couples, all of whom are grappling with the realities of long-distance love and cross-cultural challenges.

The drama of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way continues to captivate fans, and this episode promises to be no exception, especially with the revelations coming for the couples.

Continue to tune in as the cameras capture the highs and lows of the unique relationships that may or may not survive the pressures of working through issues while being filmed along the way.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC.