90 Day Fiance The Other Way: Evelin Villegas claps back at troll who said she comes from the ‘slums of Ecuador’

Another day, another slew of nasty comments for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star, Evelin Villegas. The latest remark came from a troll who told her to stop acting so entitled given that she comes from the slums. The comment is a reaction to the latest episode of the show which featured Evelin and Corey Rathgeber planning their wedding.

Evelin hired an expensive wedding planner and wanted her fiance to spend between $50,000 on the event. This has angered many viewers who continue to bash Evelin for wanting an extravagant wedding when she expressed on several occasions that she doesn’t even want to get married.

As one of the most disliked cast members on the show, Evelin continues to field a ton of hate on social media. However, one social media troll took things way too far and tried to embarrass the Ecuadorian native for her humble beginnings.

Social media troll claims Evelin Villegas is from the slums

One rude social media user left a comment for the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star and the crude remark caught Evelin’s attention. Evelin shared a screenshot of the nasty message along with her response in her Instagram Story.

The troll wrote, “Coming from the slums of Ecuador one would think you’d have a little appreciation for the gesture at least and not be such a dismissive jerk. So entitled it’s disgusting.”

“Very rude of you and the people that agree with you to make comments like I am not worth[y] of deserving nice things because of where I come from,” responded Evelin.

“Judging by your pictures you don’t come from a nice place either… I love my beach town and [it] is way more beautiful than what you see on the show. People often confuse been entitled with knowing what you deserve…My background doesn’t define me but my dreams and perseverance does,” she added.

Evelin Villegas says just enjoy the show

The 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way star also added a note with the screenshot of the exchange between her and the Instagram troll.

She wrote, “People [are] so trashy they take a TV show as an excuse to be mean to people. Can anyone just be normal and enjoy TV and then move on with their lives.”

Is Evelin saying this extravagant wedding storyline is just for the show? Well, that’s what some viewers believe anyway. The on-again/off-again relationship between her and Corey has gotten exhausting for people who’ve been following their storyline since Season 1.

As for this extravagant wedding, we already know Corey doesn’t have $50,000 to spend on a lavish event. However, let’s keep watching to see how this all plays out.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sunday 8/7c on TLC.