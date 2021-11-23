90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Are Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber getting their own wedding special?

Corey spoke on whether fans can expect a wedding special outside of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way. Pic credit: TLC

Corey Rathgeber was asked by a 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way fan if viewers can expect to see his wedding to Evelin Villegas play out on the show or if they will get an entire wedding special.

Corey answered cryptically and put the ball in the court of TLC to sort out. While specials are not common in the 90 Day universe they have been done before.

Kenny and Armando, who are also getting married this season, are not going to have a wedding special so it wouldn’t seem likely that TLC would give one to Corey and Evelin.

Corey also likes to lead followers on via Instagram and often posts things to drum up interest for viewers.

Corey Rathgeber hinted at what 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers can expect with his wedding to Evelin Villegas

While Corey was doing a Q&A with his followers on Instagram, he fielded a question that asked, “Are you guys doing a wedding special or will we see you tie the knot on 90 day?

Corey responded, “That’s up to the TV show. Stay tuned to see what happens (wink face emoji).”

Corey answered a fan’s question about a potential wedding special. Pic credit: TLC

Corey and Evelin’s wedding will no doubt be dramatic given that Evelin’s sister, who hates Corey, will be officiating the wedding. To top that off, Evelin keeps talking about getting a divorce and having an escape plan from Corey.

None of Corey’s friends and family agreed to attend and when Corey talked to his brother he put a lot of blame for Corey’s lack of support on Evelin and the way she treats him.

Evelin Villegas has been called a hypocrite by 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way viewers

One of the core issues in Corey and Evelin’s relationship this season is the fact that Corey had a short relationship with another woman while they were on a break.

Evelin expressed her disgust and made a huge deal out of not being able to trust or forgive Corey. The thing is, Evelin was with other men when she and Corey were on breaks before so it’s not much different.

Corey didn’t bring this fact up when they were in couples therapy or any other time, so this season viewers think he is a chump.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.