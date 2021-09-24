90 Day Fiance: The Other Way: Alina says she’s ‘not coming’ to the U.S., fans react

90 Day Fiance fans reacted to Alina not coming to the U.S. Pic credit: TLC

Steven Johnston’s Russian love interest Alina told her fans that she’s “not coming” to the U.S. and they reacted to the news.

Early this season on 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, viewers got a glimpse into Steven and Alina’s unlikely romance.

Steven is a 25-year-old strict Mormon from Salt Lake City, Utah and Alina is a 20-year-old student and artist from Russia.

On 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, the Americans move to their fiance’s native country, but in this case, Steven and Alina met in Turkey because of border closures at the time due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Alina tells 90 Day Fiance fans she’s ‘not coming’ to the U.S.

In a recent Instagram Story, Alina answered some fan questions during a Q&A.

One of the questions (on the second slide in the post) read, “are you really that desperate to come to the u.s that you stay with a weird[o] like steven orrr[?]” as shared by 90 Day Fiance Now on Instagram.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“I’m sorry to disappoint you but I’m not coming to the u.s 💩😌” Alina responded.

90 Day Fiance fans react

One of Alina’s fellow castmates from The Other Way, Kenny Niedermeier, commented on the post and wrote, “Score for Alina! 👏” possibly implying that he’s happy she won’t be returning with Steven.

“That’s great. Stay in Russia and finish yr degree. Ditch the Mormon,” wrote a fan of 90 Day Fiance.

One fan of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way figured that Alina wouldn’t be coming to the U.S. because Steven’s quirkiness may have been too much for her.

Their comment read, “Probably because Steven is strange.”

Pic credit: @90dayfiancenow/Instagram

The plan was for Steven to move to Russia to be with Alina and get married once the borders were reopened.

Moving to the U.S. after their stay in Turkey would have been an option for the couple as well, but viewers still have to finish Season 3 to find out what really happened in their love story.

During a recent interview, Steven begged his mom not to watch his segments on the show and admitted to being “so weird.” Weird enough that Alina would leave him because of it?

Steven and Alina’s behavior both on-screen and off have 90 Day Fiance fans wondering about the state of their relationship.

Steven was recently spotted at a restaurant with a mystery woman along with Chantel and Pedro Jimeno, also from the 90 Day Fiance franchise, confusing fans.

Recent activity on social media may have also revealed the relationship status of Steven and Alina when Alina ignored Steven’s compliment.

For now, viewers will have to watch the rest of Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way to find out where Steven and Alina’s relationship ended up.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.