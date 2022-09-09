90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone shows off her new car in green mini skirt and crop top

Pregnant Thais Ramone wears a crop top and mini skirt. Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Thais Ramone just got an amazing gift from her husband Patrick Mendes and she took to social media to show off her surprise.

The pregnant 90 Day Fiance star is now the owner of a snazzy black Tesla and she couldn’t be more excited about the sweet gesture.

She quickly got all dressed up in a stylish green outfit to take her new ride out for a spin as Patrick captured Thais behind the wheel smiling from ear to ear. The 25-year-old had teased the surprise to her Instagram followers hours before finally revealing the big news.

Thais is living her best life after tying the knot and announcing her pregnancy.

Things started a bit rough for the Brazilian model after she arrived in the U.S as her rocky relationship with Patrick’s older brother John played out on the show. It was hard for Thais to live with John and they constantly bumped heads. However, her attempts to get him to move out proved unsuccessful.

These days it seems Thais and her now brother-in-law have called a truce but either way, Thais is too happy right now to worry about that.

90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone stuns in a green mini skirt

The 90 Day Fiance star shared the good news on Instagram after she was surprised with a new car and she later took it for a spin.

The fashionable pregnant mama wore a green mini skirt with a matching green handbag as the posed beside the black Tesla parked in her driveway.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Thais styled the bright-colored mini with a plunging white crop top with long sleeves and she added a gold belly chain to show off her growing baby bump.

The TLC personality added strappy white sandals to complete the ensemble as she posed with one hand on her belly.

Thais Ramone shows off her new Tesla from Patrick Mendes

Thais shared a few photos of her new car and thanked her husband Patrick for the surprise gift.

“Patrick picked me up from school and said got a surprise for me. Guys. I almost delivered the baby on the street 🤣 @buffmendes thank you my love, you’re my everything ❤️” She captioned the post.

In one image the snazzy black car was still parked in front of the house with a huge red bow on top. In another clip, Patrick captured his wife as she took her car on the road laughing with excitement as they headed out to dinner.

Thais later shared another photo from the restaurant as they got ready to chow down at Hanks Fine Steaks & Martinis in Las Vegas, Nevada where the couple now resides.

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

The pair had their arms wrapped around each other as they shared a kiss in the restaurant with large crystal chandeliers hanging overhead.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.