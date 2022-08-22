90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone shares photos from pink-themed baby shower

90 Day Fiance newbie Thais shared photos from her beautifully appointed baby shower. Pic credit:

90 Day Fiance newcomer Thais Ramone shared some footage from her recent baby shower.

This season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers learned during Part 1 of the Tell All that Thais and her husband Patrick Mendes were expecting their first child.

Shortly afterward, Thais and Patrick took to social media where they confirmed the pregnancy and days later, revealed that they’re expecting a baby girl this November.

Thais, who is six months along in her pregnancy, celebrated Baby Mendes’ impending arrival over the weekend at her baby shower.

Taking to Instagram, Thais shared a carousel post that she captioned, “Baby Mendes’s shower 🍼🌸 it was all so perfect 🥹 thank you my friend Leslie who made it all happen every detail with so much love.”

Thais was absolutely glowing in her outfit for the day, a vibrant orange, floor-length dress with cut-outs on the stomach, a plunging neckline, and two high slits on the front of the dress. She wore her dark tresses down and parted in the middle, and wore matching orange, strappy heels.

The Brazilian-born model let her baby bump take center stage, leaving her jewelry and accessories minimal.

Thais shared a sweet photo of herself and Patrick sharing a kiss while she held their Pomeranian, Teodoro. In another snap, Thais showed off the adorable plates and napkins, which were embossed with golden baby feet and read, “Oh baby.”

A framed photo of Thais and Patrick holding up their positive pregnancy test sat as decoration on a table and the outdoor seating was absolutely gorgeous with a pink table runner and white chairs to accent the gold and white dinnerware.

In another slide, Thais shared video footage of the chef getting to work on the grill, and the last pic showed a close-up shot of the DJ station set up inside.

The social media share garnered plenty of attention from her followers, with nearly 22,000 likes. Her fans also flooded the comments section, where many of her fellow 90 Day Fiance castmates and alumni wished her well.

90 Day Fiance castmates and alumni wish Thais the best

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days alum Darcey Silva commented, “Beautiful! Congratulations ❤️,” while Thais’ 90 Day Fiance Season 9 castmate and fellow expectant mama Kara Bass wrote, “Beautiful! ❤️”

Another one of Thais’ Season 9 castmates, Shaeeda Sween, penned, “You’re toooooo pretty Thais 💕 😍.” One more of Thais’ castmates, Kobe Blaise, wished her, “All the best girl.”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

90 Day Fiance Season 7 alum Anny Francisco wrote, “So cute 🥰,” and 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 5 alum Mike Berk also shared some well wishes, writing, “Wishing the best! And congratulations 🎉”

Thais and Patrick had a rough start to their relationship – between Thais’ issues with Patrick’s brother John meddling in their relationship and questioning whether she wanted to marry Patrick and start a life in America or return to her family and life in Brazil – but it looks as though the couple has worked out their differences just in time before welcoming their baby girl this fall.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? premieres on Sunday, August 28 at 8/7c on TLC!