90 Day Fiance: Thais Ramone dishes on living in Brazil compared to the U.S.

Thais opened up about living in America compared to Brazil. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance newbie Thais Ramone opened up about moving to a foreign country in the name of love and leaving her family behind.

Thais and her American-born fiance Patrick Mendes’ love story is currently playing out on Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance.

Thais, a native of Brazil, met Patrick on a dating app while he was visiting his father in Brazil. The couple soon fell in love, and Patrick proposed before they applied for Thais’ K-1 visa to gain entry to the U.S., giving them just 90 days to decide whether they want to tie the knot or for Thais to return to Brazil.

90 Day Fiance viewers have watched Thais struggle with staying in America, getting married, and starting a life with Patrick as her father refused to give them his blessing. This, after Thais lied to her dad about the real reason she was in America, not initially revealing her plans to wed Patrick and stay in the U.S.

Recently, Thais fielded some questions from her Instagram followers in a Stories Q&A. Some of the questions from her fans related to her new life in America compared to her former life in Brazil.

“What’s it like moving to a foreign country and leaving family behind?” a curious fan asked the Brazilian beauty.

Thais Ramone talks leaving family behind for a foreign country, her favorite U.S. city

Thais confessed that it hasn’t been easy and noted how different it has been for her: “Even though I already lived alone, [it] was difficult and completely different,” Thais noted.

She continued, noting the differences between the people of Brazil and the people in America. “People in Brazil are more united,” she added. “Family, neighbors, etc…”

Pic credit: @thaisramoniee/Instagram

Noting a recent trip to Miami with Patrick, another one of Thais’ fans asked her, “How did you like Miami (the city itself)?”

For her response, Thais included a photo of herself on a boat, geotagged in Miami Beach. Overlooking the water, other boats, and skyscrapers behind her on a sunny day, Thais raised both hands in the air and was all smiles, donning a bubble gum pink mini dress with a cut-out as she stood, barefooted, on the boat.

Her reply was a simple one and proved how much she loves southeastern Florida: “Seriously my favorite city here so far.”

Thais slams claims she’s using Patrick for a green card

Given her uncertainty about staying in America and marrying Patrick this season on 90 Day Fiance, viewers have questioned Thais’ intentions, and some have accused her of using Patrick for a green card.

Last month, Thais clapped back at the claims. “You need to stop this,” she told her doubters. “Why people just want a green card? Have you seen that there are several ways to get a green card besides getting married? Even easier ways.”

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.