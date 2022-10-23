90 Day Fiance: Tania Maduro enjoys road trip to Atlanta with Tiffany Franco

Tania Maduro travels to Atlanta with another 90 Day star. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alums Tania Maduro and Tiffany Franco just became friendship goals after sharing a brief moment of their road trip.

Both ladies are starring in the current season of 90 Day: The Single Life, but recently took a break from the dating scene to enjoy a girls’ trip to Atlanta.

During a Q&A session earlier in the week, Tania teased her fans with details of the trip, letting them know that she was linking up with a fellow 90 Day Fiance cast member.

With Tiffany in the driver’s seat, Tania shared a video of the ladies in the car where they asked their fans for suggestions on places to visit and fun attractions worth seeing while in town.

According to Tania’s caption, the women planned to stay in Georgia for the weekend and were hoping the locals could tell them the best places to find good food and drinks.

She mentioned they did have plans for their trip, although she didn’t clarify if it was for business or pleasure. However, they were interested in filling their schedule with additional activities to enjoy their stay a bit more.

Tania Maduro dives into van life

After her last relationship ended, Tania decided she need a major change in her life. So, she packed up her things, and decided to hit the road while living out of a van.

Tania has been sharing details of her adventures on social media with her fans. She has been traveling the country and teaching herself skills like chopping wood and learning to live with just the basics necessities.

She has shared that van living has been a dream of hers for a while and she finally decided to take the plunge. She revealed she is currently renting a converted van before she purchases her own.

Tiffany Franco is ready to love again

Fans of The Single Life have been watching Tiffany explore dating once again. Despite the back and forth between her and Ronald Smith, it seems the two have decided things are truly over between them.

She’s gone on a few dates on the show but hasn’t found the right person just yet. Tiffany is hoping to find someone who will accept her children and wants to settle down and build a life together.

Tiffany has been focusing on raising her kids and making changes in her life to increase her happiness.

She shared that she’s lost a significant amount of weight with the help of bariatric surgery and is close to hitting her goal weight.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Monday nights at 8/7c on TLC.