90 Day Fiance: Syngin Colchester flaunts his ‘uncle bod’ on the beach

Syngin Colchester starred in Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance alongside Tania Maduro. A native of South Africa, Syngin gave up his simple, off-the-grid lifestyle to marry Tania and build a future in America.

Although their relationship seemed full of passion, the two just couldn’t overcome their differences and decided to end their marriage.

Since then, Syngin has given dating another try although he hasn’t found much success. He’s recently relocated to California and is now enjoying life by the beach.

90 Day Fiance star Syngin Colchester jokes about having an ‘uncle bod’

Syngin recently shared a post on Instagram where he was enjoying a day at the beach. In the photo, he is seen standing in the sand wearing a pair of orange swim trunks.

In his caption, Syngin poked fun at himself and his physique. He wrote, “Uncle bod, because I won’t be a daddy hahahah. Go check out the link in my bio to see more.”

His joke is making light of the popular term, dad bod, referring to males who feel they aren’t necessarily out of shape but aren’t rocking sculpted abs either.

Syngin, who has made it clear that he is not interested in being a dad, has put his own twist to the term as he proudly shows off his body.

The link Syngin shared in his bio takes followers to his Unfiltrd account. The subscription-based site allows him to earn money by sharing his personal content with fans. The site was created by fellow 90 Day Fiance alum, Stephanie Matto.

Syngin has started a new life in California

When he arrived in America, Syngin lived with Tania in Connecticut. After their separation, he traveled a bit before deciding to settle in California.

He shared with his fans that he moved to a farm on the West Coast and is looking forward to being close to water. He shared he was ready for a fresh start and more peace. So far, he’s been enjoying multiple days at the beach and exploring his new home.

Syngin put dating on hold for a while as well. He filmed 90 Day: The Single Life hoping to find love again. Unfortunately, his journey on the show was not successful. He decided he wanted to focus on himself and take a break from dating.

Based on his social media, Syngin seems to still be single but is opening to the idea of finding love again. He is mainly focusing on building his accounts on Unfiltrd and Cameo, which he uses to help support himself. His divorce from Tania was finalized at the end of 2021. Although they are no longer together, he says he will always love her.

