90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto shows off weight loss in new pride photo

Stephanie Matto is no stranger to controversy, with the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star earning criticism for her sexuality on the show. While she claimed to be bisexual, fans felt she showed almost no sexual interest in her female partner. Now, the former star is celebrating Gay Pride Month with a new Instagram post.

The star, who has appeared on Pillow Talk and other 90 Day shows, also showed off her weight loss. By all indications, things seem as though they’re looking up for the former Before the 90 Days star.

Moving on from the show

Despite this, Erica has been noticeably absent since their breakup. Stephanie Matto also seems to be in a better place, as she recently launched a series explaining cryptocurrency on her OnlyFans page.

Describing the program, she said that it is a “super understandable and very sexy crash course that will teach you every concept you need to know in order to become successful.” Upon launch, she began promoting it heavily on Instagram.

The move shouldn’t be too surprising, as the former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star has had some success with cryptocurrency in the past. With the new course, however, she has also brought on board a financial advisor with expertise in the area.

Stephanie also lost weight, as highlighted by her Gay Pride Month post on Instagram. The majority of commentators reacted positively to the picture, which shows her in a rainbow-colored dress. In the post, she speaks about people accepting themselves regardless of who they are.

“Happy to accept myself for who I am, and not ever let anyone else tell me otherwise. Happy pride month everyone,” she captioned the post.

Some encouraged her to continue being herself, while others commented on her looks. One fan, in particular, asked if she had lost weight, to which the former 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star replied with a simple “yes.”

Stephanie Matto regrets 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days

Stephanie Matto had a tumultuous time during her initial run on the show. She and then-partner Erica were the only LGBTQ+ couple to star in the show by that point. As a result, they were a focus of attention for fans.

A lot of this was critical, as the two seemed incompatible; 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days highlighted their almost continual arguing. Though Stephanie might have expected some haters, she certainly didn’t expect as many as she got. The pressure also weighed on Erica, which strained the relationship.

Recently, Stephanie noted that she regrets her time on the show, especially with what it did to her relationship.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is on a hiatus.