90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto responds to story being circulated about fart jar amateur’s arrest

90 Day: The Single Life alum Stephanie Matto wants prospective fart jar entrepreneurs to know that it can have serious consequences if they don’t abide by the rules.

One fart amateur might have found that out the hard way after he was supposedly arrested for trying to sell his farts in a jar without a license.

Many people shared the resurfaced story from 2017 with the fart jar queen herself, and she later gave her opinion on the matter.

Stephanie Matto responds to story about fart jar amateur getting arrested

The 90 Day The Single Life star has become the poster child for the fart jar industry, which is not surprising given her massive success during the short-lived venture.

Before her fart jar empire ended due to medical reasons, Stephanie made over $200,000 selling the pricey products from her website.

However, according to an old story from years ago, it seems one man tried his hand at the fart jar business long before Stephanie did the same.

However, his attempt at a successful fart jar empire got him arrested–or at least that’s how the story goes.

“A lot of people [have been] tagging me in this and asking for my opinion,” wrote Stephanie on Instagram after sharing a screenshot of the story.

“Personally, if you are going to participate in the fart business you need to abide by the rules and the laws. I had to. No one is exempt or special, sorry buddy.”

Is the fart jar amateur story just fake news?

The story of the man’s arrest might have caught the attention of the 90 Day: The Single Life star, but is it real?

According to the fart jar story, which dates back to 2017, the man in question lives in Tennessee and was arrested for selling farts in a jar without a license.

The culprit’s name was never mentioned, but there is a photo of a man being circulated along with the story– which claimed he was cited by authorities “for selling his own farts in containers, without having a distributing permit.”

It goes on to claim that the man had over 150 containers and was “offering flatulates from various types of food, and with various ages..he was offering flatulates as old as one week.”

The story has been making its rounds on Reddit and Twitter, and eventually, 90 Day Fiance fans sent it to Stephanie.

However, by all accounts, there does not appear to be any truth to the story, as there is no mention of it on any reputable news sites to prove its authenticity.

