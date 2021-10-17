90 Day Fiance: Stephanie Matto explains why she doesn’t care about being popular

Stephanie answered a fan’s question about how she feels about popularity. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto will be a cast member on the second season of the hit 90 Day spinoff The Single Life and she answered followers’ questions on Instagram ahead of the premiere.

One of the most interesting questions Stephanie answered had to do with her feelings on being popular and what she hopes viewers will take away from her experience and personality on the show.

Stephanie has gotten mixed reviews by 90 Day fans and her off-camera life and social media persona also contribute to how she is seen in the 90 Day community.

She has a robust adult content site and was recently linked to an engagement although she is now denying it. She has been accused of seeking attention and clout chasing so these notions might add to her popularity and perception on the show.

Stephanie Matto shared that she doesn’t care about being popular, revealed what she hopes viewers see in her on 90 Day: The Single Life

Stephanie answered followers’ questions on Instagram and one of the more poignant questions and answers had to do with how she views popularity.

Her follower asked, “Do you ever crave not being so popular? I’m sure that fame brings stress/pressure?”

Stephanie answered, “I really don’t care anymore. Popularity sets you up for failure. When you’re loved people will find things to hate you for and cancel you for. When you’re hated, you get used to it. There is never a fall from grace because you never were ‘in grace’.”

Another fan asked her, “What do you hope people see from you on the single life?”

Stephanie replied, “I hope they see that I am someone who is just doing my best and trying to find who I am. I have made mistakes but I am learning.”

Stephanie answered followers’ questions about popularity Pic credit: @stepankamatto/Instagram

Stephanie Matto has done a lot on social media to draw attention

Stephanie often posts risque photos on Instagram that are meant to promote either her OnlyFans or one of her other adult platforms. She is very brazen with showing skin on social media and is big on self-promotion.

She recently showed off her relationship and engagement to YouTube personality @yourwetsock1 but retracted a few weeks later and asserted that she was single. The move made onlookers wonder what the point was of that stunt and if it was just to drum up attention.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.