90 Day Fiance: Was Stephanie Matto ever really engaged?

Stephanie is putting out confusing information about her relationship status ahead of The Single Life premiere. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Stephanie Matto took time recently to clarify that she was single ahead of The Single Life premiere.

What is confusing about her statement, however, is that she openly and widely was promoting her engagement to YouTuber and Instagram personality @youwetsock1, also known as Nik Stonestreet, in September 2021.

Stephanie was extremely showy about the engagement and included pics of her ring, photos in bed together, and promotions of their uncensored adult content together.

Was that all for clout and attention though?

Stephanie Matto clarified that she is single despite promoting her engagement last month

Stephanie did an Instagram Q&A where she answered some of her followers’ most burning questions.

When someone asked her if she was single Stephanie answered, “Single and ready to mingle (tongue out face emojis).”

Sign up for our newsletter!

Then she addressed her relationship with @yourwetsock1 when someone asked her what happened with that. She replied, “No comment at the moment.”

Stephanie answered Instagram followers’ questions. Pic credit: @stephaniematto/Instagram

Stephanie has been trying to drum attention towards her work on the adult platform Unfilterd and it’s possible that she and @yourwetsock1 showcased a fake relationship to troll their followers into supporting their content.

That angle seems plausible now that Stephanie has blatantly come out and said that she is single in her Instagram stories. Both Stephanie and @yourwetsock1 are known for being attention seekers who try to drive traffic to their work.

Stephanie certainly has left 90 Day fans confused ahead of her appearance on The Single Life.

Stephanie Matto will join a controversial cast on 90 Day: The Single Life

Stephanie will be joining, Debbie Johnson, Tania Maduro, Syngin Colchester, Big Ed Brown, and Natalie Mordovtseva on Season 2 of The Single Life.

90 Day viewers have lodged a lot of complaints with the cast, especially with the appearances of Big Ed and Natalie.

Many people feel like Natalie should be sent back to Ukraine since she ended her marriage with Mike and has no grounds to stay.

Big Ed’s verbal and emotional abuse of Liz has come to light as has past allegations against him of sexual assault. Many 90 Day viewers have called for TLC to cancel Big Ed but it looks like the network did not listen.

90 Day: The Single Life will premiere Friday, November 12, on Discovery+.