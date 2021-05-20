90 Day Fiance: Big Ed’s sexual assault accuser speaks out about what she says went down, explains NDA

Big Ed’s accuser did an interview with The Celeb Talk guy. Pic credit: TLC

Big Ed from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days had previously been accused by his former coworker, Lorelei Clemens, of sexual harassment and assault. Lorelei gave an exclusive interview with The Celeb Talk Guy, where she shed more light on her allegations regards Big Ed’s predatory behavior.

She was 23 when she met Ed through her previous employment at an interior design company back in 2016, and they worked together for nine months.

She claims he was creepy from the first day and slowly crossed boundaries before he escalated into groping and touching. The situation that sparked her to come forward was when she ended up in the hospital not remembering anything past him trying to kiss her the night before. Ed contacted her and told her they had sex.

She said she fell prey to his victimization because she was young and vulnerable, and he groomed her to feel like a bad person for setting boundaries.

Lorelei’s interview detailed what she claims are Big Ed’s control tactics, gaslighting, manipulation, and predatory behavior towards young women.

The interview covered the response Lorelei got after her claims

When Lorelei brought the assault and harassment up to the company, they worked for the company recognized his behavior but did not fire Ed. Lorelei had to obtain a lawyer, sign an NDA, and settle out of court over the allegations. Ed was never held accountable in the situation.

Lorelei has reached out to TLC and Discovery+ in every possible way to address her claims, but she has never heard back from anyone in either network.

Lorelei shared her first Tiktok video about Ed over a year ago and has been trying to get as much exposure as she can. Her goal is to be a voice for other survivors and to bring awareness to what she claims happened.

How Lorelei is coping after her allegations against Big Ed

Lorelei didn’t know he was on the 90 Day Fiance until someone asked her if she’d heard of Big Ed on Before the 90 Days. She said she couldn’t watch any episodes in full and that hearing his voice is challenging and triggering.

She has been dealing with her trauma with the help of her therapist and she is available to talk to anyone who wants help themselves.

