90 Day Fiance star Thais Ramone experiences snow for the first time

90 Day Fiance newbie Thais Ramone shared her experience seeing snow for the first time.

Brazilian-born Thais had never experienced snow until she traveled to Massachusetts with Patrick Mendes.

90 Day Fiance viewers watched during a recent episode when Thais traveled with Patrick to visit his mom and sister, who live in Massachusetts.

Although it wasn’t featured during the episode, Thais shared on Instagram that while they were visiting Patrick’s family, she got to experience her first snowfall.

The South American country of Brazil rarely sees snow, so it was no surprise that Thais was excited to wake up to a blanket of white on the ground.

Thais, who recently tried out platinum blonde hair, captioned her Instagram post, “A little bit about our trip to massachusetts last episodeo. I met snow for the first time 😍”

The first pic in her carousel post was a car selfie of herself and Patrick, both making kissy faces for the carefree photo. In a second snap taken upon a ski slope, Thais planted a kiss on Patrick’s cheek as he smiled. Changing locations on the slopes, Patrick and Thais shared a kiss for the camera on the third slide.

A swipe right revealed a video of Thais excitedly jumping up and down as she and Patrick stood on the snow-covered driveway. “Alright… first day to wake up, and there’s snow!” Patrick exclaimed as he filmed the video while Thais playfully opened her mouth, letting snowflakes fall on her tongue.

Thais posed on the ski slopes for a couple of cute pics in the last two photos, showing off her head-to-toe black winter ensemble.

In the comments section, Thais answered some questions from curious fans about the cold weather.

Thais admits she’s not a huge fan of cold weather

One of Thais’ 60.4K followers wanted to know, “And did you have hot chocolate and marshmallows?”

Thais replied, “@scruff56 just hot chocolate 😍.”

When one of Thais’ fans noted their hatred of snow and cold weather, Thais admitted that she’s not exactly a fan, either: “😂😂😂 I dont think I could live in the cold either.”

Replying to another fan who pointed out how cold the snow is, Thais responded, “yess 😂 soooo cold 😵‍💫🥲.”

This season on 90 Day Fiance, Thais is struggling to commit to marrying Patrick after her dad refused to give them his blessing. However, judging by her recent Instagram posts, it looks like Thais and Patrick have found their happily ever after.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.