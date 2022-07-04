90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween shows off extreme flexibility in latest TikTok trend

Shaeeda dominates the latest flexibility TikTok challenge. Pic credit: 90DayFiance/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween has taken the reigns and dominated the latest TikTok 3,2,1 bang challenge.

Shaeeda has shown the world time and time again just how flexible she is, and this time is no different.

Shaeeda Sween shows off her flexibility in the 3,2,1 bang challenge

In a recent Instagram post, Shaeeda stunned the world, showing off her supreme flexibility and dominating the latest TikTok challenge.

The TikTok challenge is to push positivity towards being flexible and showcasing that anyone of any shape or size can attempt the pose.

Essentially the pose starts with one foot on the wall, then transitioning into a handstand position, then kicking off the wall with the other foot into a full handstand split.

Although the movement seems complicated, Shaeeda made it look effortless.

Shaaeeda captioned her post and said, “My Friday yoga split!”

Shaeeda received many compliments from fans and other 90 Day Fiance castmates

Unsurprisingly, Shaeeda received many compliments from fans and 90 Day Cast members on her extreme flexibility that she makes seem simple.

Shockingly, one of the cast members that commented on her post was Biniyam Shibre. Biniyam jumped into Shaeeda’s comment section to give her props for her intense yoga skills.

Biniayam’s compliment was subtle yet appreciated.

He said, “wow.” with an array of clapping emojis and fire emojis with an additional heart eye emoji.

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

One fan joked and mentioned that hopefully, Ariella doesn’t see the heart-eyed emoji, or Biniyam would be in trouble for commenting on a beautiful, talented woman’s post.

The fan said, ” now you know Ari is not going to like this (laughing emoji, laughing emoji, laughing emoji) you’re talking to a beautiful woman and she’s talented. Ari about to threaten to leave you again. (Shaking my head emoji).”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

One fan commented on Shaeeda’s post about just how inspiring she is.

The fan said, “This is awesome. I would dislocate or break a bone if I tried. Lol Keep up the awesomeness! (clapping emoji) #inspiring (black heart emoji).”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

One fan commented jokingly under Shaeeda’s post just how much of a lack of flexibility they have.

The fan said, “(shocked emoji, shocked emoji, shocked emoji) And I dislocated my knee putting on lotion 3 days ago… lawd.”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda has proven her epic yoga skills to the world time and time again, and this time is no different.

Shaeeda exudes confidence in her skill, and hopefully, she will continue to inspire those wanting to become more flexible in their yoga journey.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.