90 Day Fiance star Rayne accuses show of ‘distorting’ her face with filters: ‘I am way prettier’

Rayne Fernandez is accusing 90 Day Fiance producers of altering her appearance.

The Espanola, New Mexico native has become the most outspoken cast member this season on Before the 90 Days.

Despite being bound by an NDA, Rayne has spoken out on social media, spilling tea about her and Chidi Ikpeamaeze’s relationship and throwing major shade at 90 Day Fiance producers and viewers.

According to Rayne, airing her and Chidi’s dirty laundry on social media has lost them an invitation to this season’s Tell All.

Despite the intense criticism she’s come under from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days viewers, Rayne continues to hurl insults online, taking aim at producers and viewers alike.

This time, though, Rayne isn’t complaining about defamation of character; instead, she’s accusing producers of “distorting” her physical appearance.

Taking to Threads following Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Rayne claimed her face was altered to look “wide and flat.”

Rayne accuses 90 Day Fiance producers and makeup artists of ‘distorting’ her face with a ‘weird filter’

In her Thread, Rayne wrote, “🤣😂🤣 They definitely distorted my face, I don’t have a wide flat face🤣. I AM PRETTY 🥰😍🥰. I AM SWEET, I AM RESPECTFUL AND SO MUCH MORE❤️‍🔥.”

Rayne also uploaded a photo from a different social media post, stating it “must have been the photo production used when giving the makeup artists they hired ideas to do on me.”

Rayne uploaded a photo and said 90 Day Fiance’s makeup artists did a “hideous” job on her makeup. Pic credit: @raynethelastonestanding111/Threads

The chicken farmer went on to declare that she was “way prettier” than she appeared on the show and accused producers of using a filter to transform her face.

“I knew I looked bad because I could see the look on the productions face when it was time for questions,” Rayne wrote.

“But the entire time I was set up to be the clown I guess,” she continued. “I did join the circus.”

Rayne and Chidi continue to duke it out in Season 7 of Before the 90 Days

While Rayne continues to go on social media rants, she and Chidi’s intensely tumultuous storyline continues to play out this season on Before the 90 Days.

Although Rayne has already made it clear that she and Chidi’s love story didn’t have a happy ending, 90 Day Fiance fans are watching the events unfold that led to their breakup.

During Sunday night’s episode, Rayne and Chidi discussed their failing relationship.

Rayne called Chidi an “evil” person and accused him of coming up with “sour a**” excuses for why he couldn’t give her the “time of day.”

Chidi began feeling aggravated, telling producers Rayne could not have a mature conversation and admitting he was losing his patience.

From what we’ve seen so far this season on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, it’s easy to see why Chidi and Rayne’s romance came to a screeching halt.

Season 7 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.