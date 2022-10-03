90 Day Fiance: Stacey Silva criticized after sharing ‘bold & beautiful’ post

Stacey Silva gets bashed for using filters. Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

Stacey Silva might be feeling bold and beautiful these days, but not everyone may agree. The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video on social media all glammed up while using a filter for that extra touch of glam.

However, that didn’t sit well with critics who continue to lash out at Stacey and her sister Darcey Silva for their constant use of filters that oftentimes alter their looks.

People bashed Stacey in the comments section of her recent Reel and questioned why she still feels the need to use filters in her posts after having several cosmetic surgeries.

At this point, the Silva twins are relatively unphased by the comments about their looks, especially since they’ve heard it all before.

There’s hardly a photo or video shared by the twins where the comments section isn’t riddled with negative remarks about their appearance.

So far though, that hasn’t stopped the women from doing what they do best — showing off their glam looks. Stacey proved just that in a recent post where she used a filter to smooth out her features and give her a doll-like appearance.

Stacey Silva bashed for her bold and beautiful post

The 90 Day Fiance star posted a video during a night out that showed her sparkling in diamonds. She used the “doll skin” filter, which had her feeling quite beautiful despite the critics.

Stacey had her hair in a half up half down hairstyle in the Instagram video and rocked dramatic lashes and glossy lips as she gave a wink to the camera.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She twirled her long blonde hair showing off her stacked diamond rings and also wore a thin diamond choker and large diamond hoops.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

“Bold & Beautiful,” Stacey captioned the post.

“More like ‘Bold & Plastic’. You ruined your natural look. JMO,” responded one Instagram user.

“FAKE. SAD. Been waiting for the originality,” added someone else.

Another critic asked, “Why use filters when you’ve had all that work done?”

“Sad you spent all that money on surgery, fillers, and teeth and still need filters,” reasoned one commenter.

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

90 Day Fiance star Stacey Silva just got snatched

Meanwhile, Stacey is not letting any of the rude comments prevent her from getting her cosmetic procedures.

She spent the weekend getting snatched by a celebrity doctor at a medspa in Miami alongside Darcey who also shared a post about her treatment over the weekend.

Stacey shared a photo clad in a grey crop top and a colorful shirt and wrote, “Getting snatched by the one and only Dr. Ron 🌟.”

Pic credit: @staceysilvatv/Instagram

She wrote, “Numbing cream on and ready for the golden hands famous celebrity Dr. Ron!! Stay tuned for the after ❤️.”

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.