90 Day Fiance spoilers: Thais threatens to return to Brazil if Patrick has a bachelor party

Thais Ramone will threaten Patrick Mendes over having a bachelor party on the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

It looks like Thais Ramone will not be playing around on the next episode of 90 Day Fiance as the idea of her fiance Patrick Mendes having a bachelor party threatens to derail the relationship.

The trailer released by ET depicts the uncomfortable interaction Thais will have with Patrick and his brother John.

Thais Ramone has ultimatums around Patrick Mendes having a bachelor party

The scene started out with Thais lurking around a corner in her house hiding from Patrick and John so that she could listen in on what they were saying. She talked privately about not liking that John talked to Patrick because she felt like he tried to twist Patrick’s thinking.

The scene cut to Patrick saying, “It’s something that we gotta figure out and we don’t have that much time left.”

And then John remarked, “Bachelor party surprise, you don’t even know we are going to have 100 hookers.”

Patrick responded, “There’s no bachelor party.”

John replied, “Just like a small one.”

Patrick came back saying, “The odds of a stripper being hotter than Thais is slim to none. So why would I want something not as hot as something I got in front of me.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

John responded by saying that there are different flavors of women.

Then Thais walked into the room and said that she was listening to the conversation and told John to take care of his life

Thais then confronted Patrick about what they were talking about and Patrick said they were talking about the bachelor party. John got mad and said that Patrick was always throwing him under the bus to Thais. Thais retorted by saying Patrick was her “future husband.”

Thais said repeatedly, “I hate bachelor parties,” before saying, “It’s not for someone I want.”

Privately, Thais then said, “I think [bachelor parties are] ridiculous. I told Patrick all the time, if Patrick [has a bachelor party], I will kill him and go back to Brazil. That’s it.”

Thais Ramone refuses to tell her dad the truth about going to America

Thais purposely left her dad in the dark about the real reason she was going to America. Thais lied to him and said she was vacationing and did not have an end date for her trip.

According to her, she lied to protect both her dad and Patrick because she said her dad would be too jealous and would get angry if he knew the truth. She also claims that her dad does not like Patrick so if she told him she was getting married, it would not be good for either of them.

During the last episode, Thais let it slip to Patrick that she was omitting the truth to her dad and Patrick took a serious issue with it.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.