90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Shaeeda addresses her concerns to Bilal about his long winded lectures

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween addresses Bilal’s need to lecture her in a sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance.

The pair have been through rough waters lately, but Shaeeda has finally decided to take a stance and address things she doesn’t like to Bilal.

Shaeeda stands up for herself and inquires about why Bilal always feels the need to lecture her when they have a discussion

In a sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance, Shaeeda has finally decided to stand up to Bilal.

The two were having a conversation on Bilal’s “expensive” couch about how he wanted Shaeeda to go along with all of the Muslim traditions.

Bilal mentioned that he and Shaeeda’s relationship heavily depends on their religion.

Bilal was attempting to get Shaeeda to follow a tradition that is mainly for men, and she addressed that Bilal is always trying to lecture her when they are having discussions.

Shaeeda said, “can I ask you something really quick? Why every time we have a discussion, you give me a lecture?”

Shaeeda then explained to the camera crew that Bilal puts on a particular persona when he goes into lecturing mode. He is more articulate in his words; he changes, explains, and speaks slowly.

Shaeeda joked and said that she felt like Bilal wanted the response from her always to be “yes daddy, no daddy, okay daddy.”

Bilal then tried to manipulate the situation by saying to Shaeeda, “what if I chose not to shower for three days?” to influence her decision of finally telling him no.

Bilal and his antics didn’t stop there. He went on to complain about the fact that Shaeeda left her hijab pins in the couch.

Bilal complained that she shouldn’t have done that and voiced just how expensive his couch was. It seemed as though Bilal was more focused on the fact that Shaeeda left pins in his couch than on their original discussion.

Fans were disgusted with Bilal’s behavior and stood up for Shaeeda

One fan commented, “He ruins and sabotaged events, abandons her on the road, undermines and belittles her, gaslights her; these are all red flags for a domestic abusive man.”

“He really wants her to go bc he wants to parade her like a trophy for his own ego. Meanwhile, he’s arguing with her like if it’s her job to do what pleases him.

Another commented, “People acting like Shaeeda is some gold digger, yet he’s the one obsessed with money. His couch is so expensive and precious that she can’t stick a pin in it?”

“His home is so expensive, and his OCD is so strong that she has to drink her coffee over the sink. All I can say is I admire her patience because something about this guy is off, way off.”

Bilal and Shaeeda’s relationship may end if they cannot settle their disputes. However, fans will have to tune in to the show to see how it all unfolds.

