90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Kobe wants to take over the family business

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise made a bold move to ask if he could take over the family business in a sneak peek clip.

Emily’s dad was on the receiving end of the conversation and was far from pleased.

Kobe asked to take over the family business

In a recent sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe and Emily’s father had a quick chat about what Kobe’s intentions were revolving getting a job and how he would be financially providing for Emily and Koban.

Previously, Emily’s parents had a conversation with her about her intentions to move out and how she would sustain herself, but now it was time for Kobe to sit in the hot seat.

Kobe admitted that he was a little nervous even to have a conversation with Emily’s father as he is a bigger guy, and Kobe felt intimidated by him.

The two hadn’t had any real opportunities to sit and talk to one another before, so Kobe was overwhelmed.

Emily’s dad initiated the conversation by offering Kobe a beverage and cutting straight to the point.

He said, “I’m just getting to know you, and so far, we’ve kept it pretty light, but I do have some serious concerns.”

Emily’s dad then relayed to the camera crew that since Kobe arrived, there have been many confrontations between him and Emily.

He mentioned that some were intense, which was concerning to him, but what was more concerning to him was that the two didn’t have a plan for their future and finances.

Emily’s dad then asked, “What is your plan?”

Kobe threw out the idea of him continuing his modeling career as Emily suggested, then he brought up that since Emily’s father was an architect and had done civil engineering back in his home country, perhaps Emily’s dad could train him to take over the company.

Kobe said, “I don’t know, I was thinking like he could maybe train me like you know to take over the company to keep the family name burning.”

Emily’s dad was taken aback by Kobe’s offer to take over the family company

After Kobe’s request, Emily’s dad started to question Kobe’s education and asked him if he had any additional training to see if he would even qualify to do the role, to which Kobe said that he hadn’t had any real training past high school.

Emily’s dad said, “Well, he’s crazy if he thinks he’s gonna come in and take over my business, but that’s not gonna happen.”

Kobe was bold enough to ask Emily’s dad to take over the business after only knowing him for such a short time, but only time will tell if Emily’s dad will change his mind and take Kobe under his wing and show him the ropes of how to run the business.

