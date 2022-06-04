90 Day Fiance spoilers: Kobe tells Emily that he doesn’t need her, and asks her to ‘shut up’

90 Day Fiance star Kobe Blaise asks Emily Bieberly to “shut up” in a sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC

In a sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance, Kobe Blaise and Emily Bieberly seemed to be in a highly heated argument, where Kobe said the unthinkable.

Kobe and Emily have not been on the same page as of late, and this debacle may have just put an infinite wedge between them.

Kobe asks Emily to “shut the f*** up”

In the sneak peek clip, fans could see that things were becoming tense between Emily and Kobe.

The two were in the barn, and Kobe was shoveling; however, Emily did not like how he was digging.

Emily thought that she was helping him by directing him on how to do the work; however, Kobe became highly annoyed by her constant need for control.

Kobe told the camera crew that sometimes he feels like Emily is just trying to show her family that she is in control of him and that he is losing his patience.

Emily followed Kobe around and told him that he was being “so rude,” and Kobe began to question her response.

Kobe had finally had enough of Emily’s unwanted comments, and he said something unimaginable.

Kobe told Emily, “can you just shut the “f**k up?”

Emily was in disbelief and could not believe that Kobe just stood up to her and said something like that.

Kobe then let Emily know that he did not need her there while he was working.

Emily is fearful of her and Kobe’s relationship

Emily went on a tangent after Kobe had told her that he did not need her.

Emily went on to say, “I feel like I’m trying to help him, and he’s like telling me to shut the f**k up.”

Emily mentioned that she and Kobe had only spent two months together before she had gotten pregnant, so she was fearful that if they got into an even bigger argument, Kobe would continue to tell her to “shut the f**k up.”

Fans do not think that Emily treats Kobe with enough respect

Some fans feel like Emily is not treating Kobe like he is competent.

One fan said, “She treats him like he’s incompetent and is trying to control his every move. He’s trying to be a real father, and she cares more about belittling him and ‘hanging out’ than letting him be a dad and spend time with his kid! Not many dads want to be there for their kid.”

“She should be thankful that he’s trying instead of trying to control his every move. He cares about his kid, and she cares more about bossing him around. It’s disgusting.”

Another fan commented, “Emily is absolutely rude and condescending. She likes to micromanage, and it does get frustrating. It’s unfortunate he said that in front of people, but what does she expect?”

Emily and Kobe have faced many arguments in the short time he has been in the US, but hopefully, the two will be able to put their differences aside for Koban.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c