90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Jibri’s parents think Miona is controlling

Jibri’s parents think Miona is controlling. Pic credit: TLC

In a sneak peek of 90 Day Fiance, Jibri Bell sits down with his parents to discuss his relationship with Miona.

Jibri’s parents told Jibri that they think Miona may not be the best choice for him because of her controlling ways.

Jibri’s parents think Miona is controlling him

In a sneak peek clip, Jibri and his parents sat down at dinner to discuss his relationship with his fiance Miona.

Jibri’s mom initiated the conversation by letting Jibri know that parents can tell when their child looks stressed and that he is starting to appear more stressed.

She said, “parents can generally tell when their child looks stressed, and you just, normally you’re bubbly, excited, passionate about things, talking about wonderful things in the future, and you’re not doing that as much, and it seems like, you’re not doing okay.”

Jibri’s dad chimed in and said they no longer see the happiness within Jibri.

After a brief moment of silence, teary-eyed Jibri finally decided to open up and let his parents know why he has been acting so strange and not as much like himself.

Jibri said, “I just feel like I’m in a waiting room right now, and the walls are closing in, and I feel like I have to choose a door to escape or for the next chapter right, and whatever door I choose, somebody’s getting left out.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

Jibri then went on to explain that he has been feeling overwhelmed lately with all of the changes that are occurring in his life.

Jibri’s mom explained to Jibri that his feelings are valid and that they are something that should be able to be brought up without feeling judged.

Jibri’s mom said, “That we even have to have a conversation, out having coffee, because we don’t feel comfortable being able to have a private conversation at home…to me, that’s a concern, and you aren’t even married yet.”

Jibri’s mom went on further to explain that it is uncomfortable for her to talk with him because she has tried to speak to Jibri in private before, and Miona has texted or called him eight times in a 20-minute time frame.

She explained that Miona calling and texting that much while he is simply having a conversation with his mom feels controlling and that he is not the type of person that wants to be controlled.

Jibri’s parents question Jibri’s willingness to get married if there wasn’t a time restraint

Jibri’s dad asked Jibri if he did not have the 90 Day time limit and had more time, like a year, if he would see himself getting married, and Jibri immediately answered no.

Jibri said, “I’ll wait till we have more time and figure things out, but that’s hypothetically speaking, and I don’t have that time.”

It seems as though Jibri doubts his decision; however, he is talking himself into still getting married because he doesn’t have more time to deliberate.

Hopefully, Jibri will take his parent’s advice and slow down to think things through, but viewers will have to tune in to see how it all unfolds.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC.