90 Day Fiance spoilers: Emily’s parents are concerned about her relationship with Kobe

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly faces her parents after a heated argument between her and Kobe.

Emily’s parents shared their concerns with Emily about her relationship with Kobe and explained that they were worried.

Emily’s parents are fearful of her and Kobe’s relationship

In a recent episode, Kobe and Emily got in a heated argument over the way that Emily was telling Kobe how to shovel.

Eventually, Kobe got fed up and told her to “shut the f*** up.” Unfortunately for them, Emily’s mom was present when the argument occurred, which raised some concerns for her mom.

In the sneak peek clip of 90 Day Fiance, Emily and her parents had an in-depth conversation about her relationship with Kobe.

Emily’s mom told her dad precisely what transpired between the two, and Emily’s dad was taken aback at how disrespectful Kobe was to her.

Emily’s mom mentioned that during the initial phases of a relationship, things should be more like “unicorns and butterflies” instead of tense and dismayed.

Emily said in the clip that everyone argues, that she had it under control and that the argument no longer needed to be brought up. Emily expressed that just because she and Kobe still lived with them, she did not need any third party interfering with her relationship as she had it under control.

Emily said, “I think the hardest part about living in my parent’s house is sometimes like my parents will be involved a little too much.”

Emily’s dad doesn’t believe that Emily is ready to be out on her own

Emily’s dad has voiced concerns about Emily’s relationship with Kobe, especially surrounding their finances.

Her dad worried they would not be able to sustain themselves as Kobe is unable to work, and Emily does not know how long it will be until he can work.

When asked about Kobe’s plans for work and what type of work he can do, Emily said, “I don’t know.” Emily not having a solid idea of what’s to come for her future with Kobe is taking a toll on her dad.

Emily’s dad said that his biggest worry for Emily and Koban is that Emily doesn’t know how to “get from point a to point b,” which is problematic for him.

Hopefully, Emily and Kobe can work past their issues and get their relationship and finances straight to build a happy and stable life with one another. Still, viewers will have to tune in to next week’s episode to see how it all unfolds.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.