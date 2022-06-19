90 Day Fiance Spoilers: Emily bought her own engagement ring

Emily bought her own engagement ring just in case Kobe didn’t pick one that was more acceptable. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Emily Bieberly has set out to make things a bit more complicated in her relationship with Kobe.

In a sneak peek, Emily has admitted that she has bought an engagement ring just in case Kobe did not purchase one to her liking.

Emily brags about buying an engagement ring

In the sneak peek clip, Emily went wedding dress shopping with her mom and a few of her close friends.

While she was dress shopping, the topic of a ring came up after a member of her bridal party asked how the relationship was going. Emily said, “I mean, I know I wanna marry him, I don’t know if he still wants to marry me, but I guess if he gets a ring, we’ll find out the truth, right?”

Emily’s friend jumped right in and inquired about the ring that Emily already had.

Emily explained that Kobe gave her a ring in China, but it was one that he had bought off the streets, and Emily felt that if she and Kobe were going to get married, she would like to have a nice ring to show.

Emily’s mother jumped in to clarify to Emily that marriage isn’t just about a ring but more about the union and the life that two individuals will lead together.

Emily said, “It’s not just about the ring, but I just want a ring.”

Emily admitted that she had been badgering Kobe about going ring shopping because she wanted the perfect ring.

She said, “I don’t feel like I’m high maintenance, I think I just like, like things, I like what I like, and I don’t want anything less than that.”

As Emily’s bridal party told her how beautiful she looked in her gown and asked about accessories, she hinted that the accessories she would wear would depend on the type of ring Kobe got.

She then told her friend to reach into her bag to show off the ring she had purchased for herself.

Emily said, “I like have to wear a ring forever, so I want it to be something that I love. It’s not that I don’t have faith in Kobe, but I also don’t want to put that much pressure on him.”

Emily’s friend was in disbelief that Emily had bought a ring

Because of Emily and Kobe’s current financial situation, Emily’s friend was shocked that Emily would go out and buy herself a ring, mainly because there was a high chance that Kobe would also buy a ring.

The two have been struggling with finances and are currently living rent-free with Emily’s parents, so Emily rushing out to buy her ring while still asking her parents for money to pay for everything made no sense.

Emily purchasing a ring instead of waiting to see the type of ring Kobe got her could potentially cause a rift in their relationship, but viewers will have to tune in to see how it all plays out.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.