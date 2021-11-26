90 Day Fiance spoilers: Corey is worried that Evelin might back out of the wedding

Evelin and Corey are about to tie the knot. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber are moments away from their wedding but Corey is worried he could have a runaway bride.

For many years Evelin made it clear that she had no interest in getting married but in one episode, the couple shocked viewers by revealing they had secretly tied the knot.

Even Evelin’s family was surprised — and not too happy — to find out that the duo was officially man and wife. Since they had a wedding without their family and friends present, Evelin and Corey decided to have an official ceremony.

However, in a sneak peek for the upcoming episode Corey starts to get nervous that Evelin might back out of their wedding.

Evelin Villegas nervous and excited about her wedding

In a scene that will play out in Sunday night’s episode of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way it’s finally the day of Corey and Evelin’s wedding. However, Corey is nervous that his bride won’t even make it down the aisle so he has a chat with Evelin to ensure that she won’t back out of the wedding.

“Oh my Gosh, today is my wedding day. ‘I am just feeling all kinds of emotions,” commented Corey. “I am terrified, I am happy, I’m excited. I am every kind of emotion you can possibly think of all wrapped up in one.”

The 34-year-old later confessed to having concerns about Evelin backing out of the wedding, and based on Evelin’s confession it seems Corey’s concerns were valid.

“I am very nervous and a little excited,” confessed Evelin. “Today is completely different to my first wedding day because my first wedding day it was just Corey and me without thinking about all the surroundings. This time it’s public and I mostly worry about how I’m gonna feel before I walk down the aisle.”

Corey Rathgeber urges Evelin Villegas not to run way

Corey decided to break tradition and he went to see Evelin mere moments before the ceremony was set to take place.

“I hope that everything goes well today. I hope that you don’t have second thoughts about anything,” said Corey — who then noted this Evelin’s anxiety and panic attacks often result in her running away from situations.

“For the last four years, I’ve been dealing with major anxiety… and now I’m way better with it but it’s something that is part of me, and I struggle with,” confessed Evelin.

“I think that his worriness for me not showing up due to a panic attack [is] totally real,” she later added.

Check out the sneak peek below and watch the full episode to see if Corey and Evelin’s wedding will go off without a hitch.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.