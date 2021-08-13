90 Day Fiance spoilers: Angela lashes out after Tell All, reveals she went home with Dr. Obeng

Angela flipped out on her husband after it was revealed she met up with Dr. Obeng. Pic credit: Discovery+

Angela Deem may have gotten a total makeover, but her personality is the exact same — loud and proud. Viewers finally were able to see her Jerry Springer moment on the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Tell All.

According to Angela, Michael Ilesanmi was a horrible husband after her procedure. Michael even started to disappear secretly, which left Angela to claim she was “no fool.”

It is nothing new for 90 Day Fiance fans to hear of Michael being accused of being sneaky. What surprised fans was that Angela forgot to tell her husband about her secret hangout with Dr. Obeng.

Angel Deem had her own secrets

90 Day Fiance producers sold Angela down the river as they revealed to host Shaun Robinson that the Georgia peach had attended the plastic surgeon’s California birthday party.

She also forgot to mention that she felt sick that night, and Dr. Obeng had given her a ride home. The hypocrisy of the situation was not lost on Michael, who called his wife out.

Michaels initial reaction to the plastic surgery was not positive since he was mostly worried about Angela losing her breast size. Even though the surgery was for her health, Michael remained steadfast in his selfish beliefs.

Angela cried, revealing she chose to have the surgery to be around longer for Michael and her grandkids.

In Nigeria, Michael shared that being bigger is seen as a good thing because it shows wealth. It is also a cultural norm to be bigger and is more widely excepted.

Angela was distraught over the words her husband had told her, sharing that he said, “My tits are too small. It was very painful.”

Angela then broke down in tears, and she suddenly lost her loud voice, just barely whispering, “I really thought I was going to die.”

Michael’s aunt told Angela to be respectful

Just as 90 Day Fiance fans thought the couple was on the same page, Shaun brought in Michael’s aunt Lydia who turned the reunion into a tacky daytime talk show.

Lydia immediately shaded Angela’s weight loss which led to the meemaw baring her new breasts to the cameras; she told both Michael and his aunt to shut up.

Angela lost any upper hand she had won as she started popping off at Michael, telling him to stand up to his aunt. In a decision made in the heat of the moment, Angela reverted back to her Jerry Springer days and flashed the cast and audience in the ultimate stance of disrespect.

TLC fans were not totally flabbergasted by the act of anger since Angela is known to act out. The 90 Day Fiance star immediately stormed off stage with her daughter following close behind.

