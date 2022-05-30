90 Day Fiance: Shaeeda shows off her yoga moves, and says the ‘best revenge is flexibility’

Shaeeda Sween tells her followers that the best revenge is flexibility. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Shaeeda Sween recently posted some enticing photos of herself striking flexible yoga poses.

Shaeeda mentioned that the best revenge is flexibility.

Shaeeda says that the best revenge is flexibility while showcasing her flexibility in colorful outerwear

Shaeeda recently took to Instagram to share some inspiration for her fans.

She posed effortlessly with one leg above her head and captioned her photo with a helpful word about revenge.

Shaeeda captioned her photo, “Because the best revenge is flexibility- this June, July, and August, I’m doing a flexibility workshop.”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda has showcased her flexibility on Instagram to attract fans to her virtual flexibility classes.

Shaeeda recently posted a video of herself doing back bending, and she captioned her video and said, “Back-bending is one of my favorite stretching routines in my yoga practice.”

“Back-bending is the best way to stretch the spine and front chest, but it’s not solely about the back and spine. There are different components of the body that are working.”

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

“In this video, I’m not only using my spine, but also there is a heightened sense of bodily awareness required for my legs to lift off over my head.”

Fans are shocked at just how flexible Shaeeda is and make jokes about their own flexibility

One fan commented, “Lol is there an age limit for this? I feel like I’m very stiff at 45yrs with no flexibility do u need some experience or anyone can do this? No gym experience either. [laughing emoji] asking for a friend.”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Another commented, “Oh my goodness I love to do yoga but I can’t do much of it because I had back surgery but my goodness if I was to do what you do I don’t think I’d be able to walk for a couple weeks LOL loved watching you [red heart emoji]”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

As flexible as Shaeeda is, some fans want to know if she will offer classes that cater to the less flexible individuals who wish to improve their overall health.

One fan commented, “Can you do videos for beginners too? Older people or people with health restrictions just looking to improve their general health?”

Pic credit: @westindianbella/Instagram

Shaeeda showcasing her skills has brought many fans to the conclusion that they, too, would like to improve their flexibility and reach their dream fitness goals and just may end up taking a class with her.

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.