90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith gets support from his followers after sharing photos of daughter Carley

90 Day Fiance’s Ronald Smith has not seen his daughter Carley or his stepson Daniel since around the Christmas holidays of 2020 when his estranged wife Tiffany Franco brought them to South Africa for a visit.

The anguish and anxiety that Ronald feels by not being able to see his children due to his separation from Tiffany is palpable in his Instagram posts, and his followers do their best to show support for his heartache.

After Ronald posted several photos of Carley with a sweet message to her, Ronald’s followers gave their overwhelming support and expressed their sadness over the situation.

Ronald Smith shared photos of his daughter Carley and received support on social media

Ronald posted four photos of Carley from what looks like a cute photoshoot.

He added a caption partially in Africaans where he called Carley his beautiful princess before saying, “Some throw back photos sent to me recently so i thought ill share these beautiful moments with everyone.” He ended it by telling Carley that he misses her followed by a pet name in Africaans.

Ronald received a lot of comments from followers calling Carley beautiful and remarking on the resemblance. There were also a lot of supporters who commented on the sad situation he faces being apart from her.

One person told him to stay strong while another expressed their hope that he can be reunited with her again soon.

One person, seemingly coming from America, wrote, “She looks like you! I pray you will be able to get to come here… she really really needs a father in her life everyday! I hope you two keep working on your relationship… at least be good friends for the children sake…”

When will Ronald Smith be able to see his children again?

Tiffany vowed to never keep the kids from Ronald even though their relationship has fallen apart.

Ronald said many times that he hates watching Carley and Daniel grow up through video calls, but that is all he can do for the foreseeable future.

After filing for Ronald’s spousal visa, Tiffany abandoned the process since she and Ronald cannot make it work together. That means it’s unlikely that Ronald will ever make it to the United States to be with his children full time. He may have to rely on the occasional visits and life over the phone until a better solution can present itself.

With so much dirty laundry aired between Tiffany and Ronald, it's hard to say if they will ever be able to get along again.

What they can do is try to be positive around one another so that the kids go through the least amount of trauma from the breakup.

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way airs Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.