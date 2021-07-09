90 Day Fiance: Ronald Smith bribes Daniel to stay in South Africa for Christmas, angering Tiffany Franco

Ronald set Tiffany off when he tried to convince Daniel to stay in South Africa for Christmas. Pic credit: TLC

In the new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Ronald Smith actively tried to bribe Tiffany Franco’s son, Daniel, into staying in South Africa for Christmas. The mother of two was not impressed.

During a recent holiday shopping spree, Ronald hatched a plan to convince his oldest son to want to stay with him for the holiday period. The reality TV star did this by taking his family to a giant Christmas warehouse.

Ronald bribes Daniel on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?

Tiffany was outwardly annoyed by the decision, but Ronald made it clear to cameras that he was happy with his plan, saying, “I need to give my son what he wants.”

While walking around the store, Daniel, Carly, and Ronald were overcome with the holiday spirit as they had a plethora of Christmas trees and baubles to choose from. The only one keeping an eye on the purse strings seemed to be Tiffany.

Ronald is confused by conversion rates

90 Day Fiance fans watched as Ronald fell in love with a large tree that cost 10,095 Rand, which translates to around $708. At the time, Ronald estimated that the tree would cost Tiffany $685.

Ronald has been generous with his conversion rate in previous episodes, meaning Tiffany swiped for a lot more than she was told.

While Tiffany tried to keep control of the budget, Ronald was caught telling Daniel, “We can get a small tree that looks like asparagus” or a larger, fuller one.

Ronald and Tiffany tried to reconcile over dinner. Pic credit: TLC

Daniel takes Ronald’s side

Daniel, who is undoubtedly the MVP of the show for always having such a positive attitude, told TLC cameras, “I don’t want to spend a lot of money. I don’t want my mom to feel bad; dad, so sorry mom, dad convinced me.”

90 Day Fiance fans are aware that the South African’s spending habits are not suitable as he keeps making questionable decisions. The mother of two already shared that she won’t stay for Christmas if his antics stay as they are.

Ronald knows it is a make-or-break situation as he spoke candidly in his confessional, saying, “I have a lot to prove. Tiffany doesn’t think I’m doing my best.”

Only this past week, Tiffany and Ronald spilled the beans on the status of their relationship as a war broke out on social media. Tiffany claimed that Ronald had been abusive towards her while Ronald accused his wife of withholding his visa.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.