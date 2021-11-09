90 Day Fiance: Rebecca Parrott is shaken and terrified after discovering intruders in her home

TLC star Rebecca Parrott saw an intruder in her home. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance star Rebecca Parrott is still shaken after a terrifying break-in at her home. Rebecca took to social media to share the ordeal while still visibly upset mere hours after the traumatic incident took place.

As it turns out, the TLC cast member briefly left home to help a friend and forgot to lock her door, but when she returned an hour later, the intruder was waiting inside. Unfortunately, her husband Zied Hakimi was working that night, so Rebecca was all alone.

She explained the entire story on social media a few hours ago.

Rebecca Parrott discovers intruders in her home

The 90 Day Fiance star recounted the terrifying ordeal in a video posted to Tik Tok.

“I don’t know why I’m sharing this, but I am. Something absolutely terrifying happened to me tonight,” said Rebecca. She then explained that while home alone, she got a call from a friend who lives three doors down from her.

Rebecca explained that the friend’s dog had passed away, and she was very upset.

“She was so upset that I just ran out of my apartment, left the door unlocked. I was there for about an hour, [then] came back to my apartment.”

Rebecca revealed that “Zied started a job tonight where he’s working at night helping a friend,” so when she returned, she locked the door and double-checked as she was scared to be alone.

However, after she changed her clothes, made a snack, and got into bed, The TLC star said she heard a strange sound, so she called her mom on video.

During their conversation, Rebecca said, “I saw somebody standing at my bedroom door. I just screamed! I was like, ‘mom somebody’s in my apartment.’ At that point, they got scared because I guess they saw that I was on video with somebody.”

“I did not hear them leave. I heard noise, but I didn’t understand what the noise was about,” said Rebecca–who said she then went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife.

The 90 Day Fiance star then checked the door again and noted, “it is now unlocked, which means they’ve left.”

@tlc90dayrebecca Every sound I hear scares me to death. I can’t stop staring at my bedroom door where he was standing. I’m so angry and scared. ♬ original sound – Rebecca Parrott

Rebecca Parrott says intruders were waiting to do something to her

Luckily The 90 Day Fiance star was not harmed, and as she continued to recount the ordeal, she shared that the police were later called.

While they checked her home to ensure that the intruder was indeed gone, there is something that terrifies Rebecca more than anything else.

“Why I’m really freaked out about this is not just that somebody was in my apartment it’s that they came in while I was out of the apartment and they were here for about 15 minutes,” said Rebecca. “They were waiting to do something to me.”

“I’m so freaked out,” she added.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.