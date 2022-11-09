90 Day Fiance: Pregnant Kara Bass stylish in high-slit skirt and flannel

Kara Bass is stylish in a high-slit skirt. Pic credit: @karaleona/Instagram

Get ready with me videos are becoming quite popular among influencers and Kara Bass is the newest TLC cast member to join the trend.

The 90 Day Fiance star was ready to hit the town but first, she took fans into her process of getting dressed up in a recent video.

“Finish getting ready with me. Are you guys into flannels?✨ #grwm #pregnantbelly #maternityfashion #90dayfiance,” Kara wrote in the Instagram post.

She opted for cool fall colors in a nude skirt with a high slit and a tie-string detail at the side, which she paired with a white sleeveless top and grey ankle boots.

Once the video started, the pregnant mama-to-be added a pair of small hoop earrings.

Her hair was styled in a neat ponytail at the nape of her neck with two face-framing pieces in the front. Her simple-glam makeup was already done with winged eyeliner, rosy cheeks, and glossy, orange-tinted lips.

However, Kara had one more element to add to her ensemble before she was fully dressed.

90 Day Fiance star Kara Bass is stylish in flannel

The 90 Day Fiance star added the final piece to her fall outfit– a plaid, flannel shirt in shades of brown and white.

Sign up for our newsletter!

By the way, if that shirt looks familiar that’s because it belongs to Kara’s husband Guillermo Rojer. He recently wore the shirt in a video where the couple did a celebratory dance as Kara showed off her new white Tesla.

Meanwhile, Kara, who is known for stealing her husband’s clothes and incorporating them into her wardrobe, did just that with the flannel shirt which she put on and rolled up the sleeves.

“Steals husband’s flannels,” she admitted in the caption.

Kara struck a stylish pose while holding her baby bump then blew a kiss to the camera after showing off her full outfit.

Kara Bass is excited to welcome her first child

The 90 Day Fiance star is now 37 weeks pregnant and in a recent message she opened up about being a first-time mom.

She posted a photo clad in a plunging green swimsuit –taken by her husband Guillermo along with other stunning images during her recent babymoon in Puerto Rico.

“My emotions regarding this next chapter in our lives is shifting from things like ‘Are we ready?’ And ‘Can we do this?’ to pure excitement and joy,” noted Kara.

“Thoughts like ‘I can’t wait to meet my baby.’ ‘I’m so proud of my body and excited to see what she can do’ and ‘I can’t wait to love something so unconditionally’ have completely flooded my whole being.

Kara noted that she’s always wanted to be a mom and fulfilling that dream, “feels even better than I could’ve ever imagined. I’m so proud of us @guillermorojer,” she added.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.