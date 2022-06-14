90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield looks like a doll in pink mini skirt, sparkly heels

Paola Mayfield looked like a doll in a recent sexy photo she shared with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance alum Paola Mayfield barely looked like herself in a recent photo where she resembled a doll in a mini skirt and sparkling heels.

The 35-year-old Colombian native and mother of one shared the promotional post that showed off her role within the National Wrestling Alliance.

Paola has been a professional wrestler for more than a year and often travels for her work as Paola Blaze or other characters.

90 Day Fiance fans watched Paola and her husband Russ on the pilot season of 90 Day Fiance, followed by Seasons 1-4 of Happily Ever After?. They have also appeared on other 90 Day spinoffs like Love Games, Pillow Talk, and 90 Day Bares All.

Paola Blaze looked doll-like in a recent promotional photo

Paola used her Instagram to share two photos where she looked doll-like and less like herself as part of a promotional shoot for her wrestling work.

Paola had dark-colored lower-back-length hair with bangs that draped over her face as she posed in a revealing white crop top and pink mini skirt.

The first photo was taken from farther away, and her sparkling heels could be seen. The second photo was captured from closer up.

Paola’s facial features looked different than how she usually presents herself, although it may be attributed to makeup and filters.

In the caption, Paola wrote, “A successful first-day @nwa tappings!”

Paola Mayfield revealed that her home base is regrettably in Florida

Paola used her TikTok to answer different questions from fans. One question she fielded was whether her camper/trailer life was what she expected and still liked.

In her answer, Paola revealed that “someone” made a mistake and couldn’t leave the state of Florida, which affected her and her son with Russ, Axel. Paola did not elaborate on who she was talking about or what went down to cause the restriction.

As a result of the mistake made by someone close to her, she could not leave Florida with her family, and their home base had to be Florida. She had envisioned a life of RV traveling when she and Russ got their trailer, but her dreams for that life were not being fulfilled.

Paola herself has been traveling all over the country for her wrestling work, so the mistake doesn’t appear to be of her making. This means Russ may have been the one to get caught in some trouble.

