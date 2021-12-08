90 Day Fiance: Paola Mayfield is currently in Atlanta, says she’s sad to be without Russ and son Axel

Paola Mayfield reveals she’s in Atlanta. Pic credit: Paola Mayfield/YouTube

90 Day Fiance star Paola Mayfield has a lot going on in her life right now and she recently shared an exciting update with her followers. Paola and her husband Russ Mayfield were having some rough times which she talked about on social media.

A few weeks ago Paola hinted that another woman might have also inserted herself into their relationship, but now it seems the couple is trying to get their marriage back on track.

Paola recently shared photos from Thanksgiving with Russ and their son. A few days ago, the Colombian native posted a family photo looking happier than ever with Russ and Axel.

Things are not only looking up for Paola’s personal life, but her professional life is also taking off and she just opened up about her latest opportunity.

Paola Mayfield has new business opportunity in Atlanta

The 90 Day Fiance alum shared a life update on her YouTube channel after taking a little break and during the chat, she explained her hiatus.

“I feel like sometimes it’s good to stay away from social media a little bit,” said Paola.”Not because I don’t wanna share with you guys what’s happening in my life or because nothing exciting is happening it’s just because sometimes the negativity of certain people it can get to you.”

The TLC star-turned-wrestler recorded the video from her hotel room in Atlanta and explained why she was in the city. Paola got a major opportunity with the National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) and she jumped at the opportunity to propel her career as wrestler Paola Blaze.

“I’m in Atlanta right now and I’m super excited because – I don’t know if you guys heard but NWA hired me again to be part of the last pay-per-view event,” she revealed.

However, there’s one downside to that. “The fact that I just have to leave my baby boy for so many days,” said Paola — who later admitted that she was sad about leaving husband Russ behind as well.

Paola Mayfield is in Atlanta without Russ and Axel

While talking to her YouTube fans, the 90 Day Fiance star noted that she will be in Atlanta for three days but this time Russ and Axel did not join her on the trip.

Paola showed the two beds in her hotel room and noted that she will be staying with another female wrestler during her three-day stint in Atlanta.

During her chat, Paola confessed, “I’m sad that my husband and my son were not able to make it.”

However, she is happy for the opportunity from the NWA and shared, “I feel like every time I get into the ring I get better and better and it’s because I’m putting my effort and I’m training very hard.”

You can check out Paola’s full video below.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus on TLC.