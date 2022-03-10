90 Day Fiance: Nicole Jimeno posts filtered thirst trap video

Nicole Jimeno shared a flirtatious video on social media that could be considered a thirst trap. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance and The Family Chantel fans have seen Pedro Jimeno’s sister Nicole Jimeno’s glow-up from when they first saw her to now.

It appears as though Nicole knows and believes that she is attractive because she posted a recent selfie video on Instagram that could be considered a thirst trap, albeit the video was heavily filtered.

Although Nicole’s body was not depicted in the video, her facial expressions and confidence could still be seen as alluring.

Nicole Jimeno shares flirtatious video with The Family Chantel and 90 Day Fiance fans

From the time 90 Day viewers first saw Nicole to the present day, she has transformed her physical appearance. To achieve her looks today, Nicole has undergone breast enlargement surgery and gotten her braces off. It is unclear whether she’s had any other procedures at this point.

During Season 3 of The Family Chantel, Nicole talked about knowing how hot she was after enhancing her looks, and that confidence transferred to her Instagram posts.

Nicole used her Instagram story to share a filtered selfie video where she looked into the camera and moved it around her before winking and smiling.

In the video, Nicole appears to have both a lot of makeup on as well as a heavy filter, making her appearance flawless and exaggerated. Nonetheless, her personality came through the video.

Are Nicole Jimeno and Alejandro Padron still together?

The Family Chantel viewers saw Nicole and Alejandro’s relationship play out over two seasons and there was no lack of drama.

Alejandro was married when he and Nicole first got together, a point that caused major contention in her mom Lidia and brother Pedro’s opinions and advocations.

Lidia went so far as to call Alejandro a dishwasher and attempted to hit him with her purse on a separate occasion. She also broke his perfume bottle and threw his luggage out of her door.

By the time the end of Season 3 aired, Alejandro and Nicole were still together on the show but on social media, she had posted something questionable about nobody deserving her love.

Since then, Nicole seems to have turned things around because she often reshares Alejandro’s Instagram posts promoting his new YouTube channel where he talks about cologne.

The Family Chantel is currently on hiatus.