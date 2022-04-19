90 Day Fiance newcomer Jibri Bell shares details of fitness challenge he’s trying

Jibri Bell showed the beginning of his fitness journey with 90 Day Fiance fans. Pic credit: TLC

Jibri Bell was introduced on the premiere episode of Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance and he has been making a splash with his online presence as well.

In a brave video highlighting the part of his body that he finds the most troublesome, Jibri let 90 Day fans know that he was going on a fitness journey so that he could become the superhero he wants to be.

In fact, he said he was going to embark on the 90-day fitness challenge to become the best version of himself.

In the video, he went through a workout sequence while he had his shirt off and dropped some motivation into his caption.

Jibri Bell is on a mission to get fit and share it with 90 Day Fiance fans

In a short video originally posted on TikTok, Jibri shared a clip of himself on “Day 1” of a “90 day Fitness Challenge.”

Jibri turned to the side in the video to show off his stomach as he pinched it while not holding anything in. Over the video, Jibri’s voice could be heard saying, “Alright y’all this is way overdue. I look like I’m due. I look like a got a little baby man.”

He then proceeded to jump into the workout and do jumping jacks, followed by jumping squats, then pushups, and finally, mountain climbers.

In the caption he wrote, “Alright y’all the last 90 days I’ve been eating to many tacos. I’m on a mission to become a superhero and I don’t think I could save anyone right now!”

90 Day Fiance fans have already heard about issues between Jibri Bell and Miona Bell

Jibri moved back home to South Dakota to save money for the next chapter of his and Miona’s life. However, Miona wants no part of that small-town life despite Jibri’s pleas that she got along with living in his parent’s house for a year.

Miona also has dreams of an extravagant beach wedding that Jibri tried to convince her was doing too much. Miona did not want to listen to Jibri’s attempt at comprising.

Jibri’s mom already does not like Miona for the way she dresses and the way she treats her son after hearing her call Jibri stupid.

Season 9 of 90 Day Fiance airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.