90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva in all-black for night out says ‘action’

Natalie Mordovtseva is ready for the camera in an all-black outfit. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtesva is ready for the cameras as she teased another acting/TV gig.

The 90 Day: The Single Life star recently shared a video on social media showing a mashup of clips from recent outings, including one where she was dressed in all-black.

Natalie captured the moment while out to dinner in a plunging black mini-dress with long sleeves as she sat on a chair with her legs crossed.

She had her hair parted down the middle with loose curls flowing down her shoulders as she blew a kiss to the camera. Natalie appeared to be out with other people as we caught a glimpse of a large dining table.

The TLC personality didn’t tag her location in the post, but her hashtags indicate that she’s working on a project and that she’s not in Florida, where she currently resides.

A few days ago, she posted a video of herself on a plane en route to another location with lots of large suitcases in tow.

90 Day Fiance star Natalie Mordovteseva snaps a mirror selfie

Natalie is filming something for TV as her Instagram caption indicated that there were cameras in tow while on her trip.

“Camera/ready/action! 🤩🎥#nataliemordovtseva #realtv #acting #intertaimentshow #tlc #discovery,” she wrote in the post.

It could be that Natalie was on a date and was filming for another season of 90 Day: The Single Life even as Season 3 continues to air.

Things have not been working well with her current love interest Josh Weinstein who has shown little interest in tying the knot and starting a family–something the Ukraine native desperately wants.

Meanwhile, the video showed another clip of Natalie casually clad in another black outfit, this time a cropped sweater with a side slip and matching black leggings.

She had her hair brushed back and sported silver eyeshadow with dark eyeliner as she smiled in the bathroom mirror while recording the moment with her phone.

Natalie Mordovtseva blows a kiss in a black hoodie

It was an all-black weekend for the 90 Day: The Single Life star who included another clip to her Instagram video dressed in the same color.

This time Natalie was standing outside clad in a black oversized hoodie with colorful graphics on the sleeves.

She was seemingly talking to her social media followers in the video as she pointed to herself and then at the camera before finally blowing a kiss.

However, whatever she was saying got lost in translation because the 37-year-old muted the original sound and added another soundbite to the clip.

90 Day: The Single Life airs Mondays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.