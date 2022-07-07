90 Day Fiance: Natalie Mordovtseva goes glam in a belly-baring halter top

Natalie Mordovtseva goes glam in her latest photo. Pic credit: TLC

Natalie Mordovtseva has added another skill to her growing list, that of a makeup artist. The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star shared a glamorous photo clad in a belly-baring top to show off her skills.

Natalie has a YouTube channel where she has been sharing cooking videos for a while now, but she just added a new component with her first makeup tutorial.

She showed off the outcome on her Instagram page and urged people to check out the step-by-step tutorial on how to achieve the sultry look.

Natalie has been stepping up her social media presence and her sexy photos and videos have led to a growing number of followers. The reality TV personality currently has 304k Instagram followers and she’s putting in the effort to grow her numbers.

At the moment it seems she’s making money from endorsement deals and Instagram promotions so she is constantly sharing new posts and interacting with people online.

Natalie Mordovtseva goes glam in a belly-baring halter top

The 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star has new content and it’s not another cooking video.

Natalie took the advice of her followers and shared a glamorous makeup tutorial that people can easily follow.

In a post shared on Instagram, she wore a skimpy white halter top that showed off her midsection and added a silver necklace with a blue stone that matched her eyes.

The main focus however was Natalie’s makeup which she drew attention to in the caption of the post.

“Love to read your comments!” She wrote. “For some of my followers who have been asking me to do a make-up tutorial, watch a new video of me doing daytime makeup on my YouTube…Hope it will be useful for some of you.”

People are loving Natalie Mordovtseva’s glamorous look

Natalie opted for a simple glam look that highlighted her blue eyes. She created a smokey eye with a bronze hue on the cheeks and neatly arched eyebrows. For the final touch, the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? star went for a shiny, nude gloss.

To pull the look together the TLC star had her hair in a ponytail with loose curls and face-framing pieces at the front. Natalie struck a sultry pose for the photo as she showed off her makeup skills.

She got a slew of comments including a shoutout from two TLC alums after sharing the post. Varya Malina left some fire emojis on the post and Cortney Reardanz wrote, “Beautiful eyes.”

However, they weren’t the only ones who loved the final result of the makeup tutorial.

“Beautiful, such amazing eyes,” wrote one commenter.

“You’re the best and most beautiful Natalie!” added someone else.

Another Instagram user also added, “You look so stunning and gorgeous in this photo.”

90 Day Fiance airs Sundays on TLC at 8/7c.