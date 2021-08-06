90 Day Fiance: Natalie angers Mike Youngquist after accepting Juliana’s offer

Mike and Natalie’s short marriage is seemingly over in the upcoming episode. Pic credit: TLC

Things have gone from bad to worse for 90 Day Fiance couple Natalie and Mike as it appears that their short marriage is coming to an end.

In the upcoming episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? Natalie angers Mike after revealing that she has received an offer from her friend Juliana.

Juliana is Natalie’s Russian friend who lives in Seattle — just a couple of hours drive from where the Ukrainian shared a home with Mike.

In one of the recent episodes, 90 Day Fiance viewers became skeptical of Natalie’s relationship with Juliana after their intimate pillow talk conversation.

Mike Youngquist and Natalie Mordovtseva were introduced in 90 Day Fiance Season 7 and returned in the following season.

Despite the couple being unable to resolve their differences during Mike’s trip to Kyiv and Natalie’s relocation to the United States, they continued to argue, leading to Mike calling off the wedding two days before it was scheduled.

Sign up for our newsletter!

With their relationship issues seemingly unresolved, the couple got married just before Natalie’s visa expired.

In Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance Happily Ever After? The tumultuous couple’s marriage appears to be a disaster as both fail to make each other happy.

Natalie receives an invitation from Juliana

In a clip from Sunday night’s episode, Mike is at his dinner table with Natalie and asked, “So what’s going on?”

To which she replied, “Juliana offered me to stay with her because we fight.”

In the awkward exchange, the Ukrainian revealed that she accepted Juliana’s offer and added: “I need to take some clothes so…”

After an awkward silence, Mike said, “So you’re saying you’re leaving?”

She replied, “I just feel like we came to the point when it’s terrible, I’m suffering a lot” before she added: “I don’t want us to fight anymore, I’m tired to prove anything, and I cannot be here.

A visibly upset Mike asks if she’s taken it upon herself to move to Julia’s. “I don’t have anyone here,” Natalie added.

Mike responded with a defeated tone, “Apparently, not even me, huh.”

Natalie angers Mike by playing with her pet rat

Natalie began playing with and talking to her pet rat during their conversation from Sunday night’s episode.

After moments of silence, Mike got angry and declared, “Whatever, get your s**t.” He added, “I don’t care,” before leaving the room.

The Seattle resident claimed that he was surprised that Natalie was leaving and expressed his desire to work on their relationship.

Natalie appears to be over her marriage to Mike, and the couple appears to have an explosive tell-all, which will air after the finale on Sunday.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.