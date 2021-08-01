Natalie and Juliana talking in bed. Pic credit: Discovery+

Natalie Mordovtseva is currently struggling within her marriage to Mike Youngquist on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? but she has found an ally with her Seattle friend, Juliana.

Almost immediately, fans started to question the basis of this relationship, especially after an extremely revealing conversation between the two.

TLC fans think there is more to the friendship

During the most recent meetup, fans took to Reddit after a pillow talk conversation between the two with a thread titled, “I’m calling it now. These two are more than just friends.”

One thread participant remarked that the Eastern European women come across as overly affectionate. Natalie has been quick to confide in her new best friend about her failing marriage, who seems to want nothing but to be supportive.

Over tea, the two friends complimented one another, with Juliana telling Natalie, “you are so soft and feminine, and beautiful,” leading 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? fans to start thinking there could be a romantic spark between the two. Juliana has also told Natalie that Mike was gaslighting her, calling the Washington native a “boob.”

Natalie is just like Mike’s first wife

90 Day Fiance lovers quickly drew a comparison between Mike’s first marriage and his current. As fans will remember, Mike’s first wife left him for another woman. He could simply be fearing that it may be happening all over again thanks to Juliana’s appearance.

A user on Reddit wrote, “This makes so much sense, esp since men have a tendency to choose wives/girlfriends that mirror their Mothers traits.”

Another follower noted, “Really? Totally tracks, IF TRUE. Would make the whole blow up on his part this week make sense. That said now I can’t really blame him. Regardless of peoples actions once you understand where they are coming from it’s hard to blame anyone.”

During a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? viewers watched as Natalie shared that Juliana was her only friend in Washington and revealed that she and the Russian just “instantly connected.”

Who is Juliana on 90 Day Fiance?

In the same episode, Juliana explained how she came to know Natalie. She told 90 Day Fiance fans that she had been friends with the Ukrainian for six months, saying, “I am from Russia, and I came to America with my husband because my husband have a work here.”

“It was my first immigration, so it was a little bit hard for me, and when I met Natalie, I could see she had so much problem with a different culture.”

But luckily, Natalie has moved on and embraced her new American life. She was spotted with a new beau while at Disneyworld with Varya Malina, Geoffrey Paschel’s ex.

The end of the season for 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? is just around the corner, so TLC viewers have a few more chances to see the blowout fights between Natalie and Mike before they call it quits once and for all.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sunday at 8/7c on TLC.