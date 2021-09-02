90 Day Fiance Molly accused of promoting sketchy company

Fans are accusing Molly of promoting a pyramid scheme. Pic credit: TLC

Molly Hopkins of 90 Day Fiance won over fans not only as a strong woman but also as a heck of a businesswoman.

The mother of two rose to fame thanks to the 90 Day Fiance franchise and her toxic relationship with Luis Mendez, but recently she has been attracting attention for all the wrong reasons.

After Molly tried to push the MLM products that she’s selling on Instagram, many 90 Day Fiance fans who follow her took to Reddit to take aim as they couldn’t comment on the post itself because she had turned off the comments.

Molly Hopkins has upset her fan base

Molly seems to have gotten herself caught up in the pink drink, Plexus craze but fans feel she is endorsing a pyramid scheme.

@Thelunarprincess took to Reddit to share her frustration with her favorite TLC talent, writing, “Molly’s MLM, how disappointing to see her push this pyramid scheme.”

Other 90 Day Fiance viewers agreed with the thread noting that you can not buy happiness and that the health drinks were all lies.

A more comedic take came from @cersam, who wrote, “Molly’s dating history is a pyramid scheme.”

Pic credit:@Thelunarprincess/Reddit

Molly tried pushing a flash sale

In Molly’s original post, she claimed that the famous pink drink could help you lose weight while also being able to make money off of it. The premise sounds like a traditional pyramid scheme. Plexus is a multi-level marketing company that sells health and nutrition drinks.

Pic credit: @cersam/Reddit

Molly boasted to her followers that “if there ever was a time to try my goods- it’s right NOW. As in TODAY! Huge discount if you order by tonight. Get your health on, feel good already, address YOUR needs and self care once and for all, and y’all will thank me.”

There are two ways to make money with Plexus; recruit people under you and make commissions off them or sell the products directly. To get started, you have to pay a $35 fee. The fee does nothing special and just allows you the privilege to work for them and sell those products.

Pic credit: r/90 Day Fiance/Reddit

Pic credit: r/90 Day Fiance/Reddit

Many 90 Day Fiance followers shared their disappointment that Molly would go from her legit bra business to this questionable MLM for income. While the “pink drink” business may work for Molly, it most likely would not work for all of her fans and, in the end, would cause them to lose money instead of making it.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.