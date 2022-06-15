90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell says American apples remind her of this popular Disney movie

Miona Bell remarked about an American apple to 90 Day Fiance fans and compared it to a Disney movie. Pic credit: TLC

90 Day Fiance viewers watched new cast member Miona Bell as she skeptically went to her first American grocery store with her husband Jibri Bell earlier this season.

Based on a recent post of Miona’s, it looks like she’s still not over the look of American groceries, namely apples.

Miona held up an apple and showed it to her Instagram followers as she remarked that it looked like it was plastic and reminded her of the poisoned apple from Snow White.

Coming from Serbia, Miona has said that their grocery stores and products back home look nothing like what she has found in America. Miona’s culture shock with American food doesn’t seem to have eased up since she is still addressing it present day.

90 Day Fiance fans are not only watching Miona adjust to her life in South Dakota with Jibri but also being entertained by Miona’s clashing with Jibri’s family.

Miona Bell related an American apple to a Disney movie

Miona used her Instagram platform to relay an oddity she has found about American apples.

Through her stories, she took a downward-facing picture as she held a red apple in her manicured hand.

In the caption, Miona wrote, “I still can’t get over how plastic American fruit looks like. Reminds me of an poisonous apple from Disney’s ‘Snow White’ (laughing/crying emoji.)”

Miona was surprised by American fruit. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

Miona and Jibri Bell said they were married before 90 Day Fiance

Jibri and Miona did an interview in Serbia about Jibri’s band Black Serbs and why Jibri was living in Serbia at that time in 2020.

In his response, Jibri cited not feeling safe as a black man in America, referred to Miona as his wife, and said he felt like a Serbian in his heart.

Another giveaway about Jibri and Miona’s marital status was that Miona had already made her Instagram handle @mionabell before Season 9 started.

Miona’s apple post also symbolizes that she may still be in America if she still remarks about American food.

Jibri and Miona are not the only couple to deliver spoilers this season, it appears as though Kara Bass and Guillermo Rojer also made their way to the altar and are still married.

