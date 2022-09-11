90 Day Fiance: Miona Bell dances on the beach with husband Jibri Bell in mini skirt and halter top

Jibri Bell and Miona Bell enjoy a sweet moment at the beach. Pic credit: @mionabell/Instagram

90 Day Fiance stars Miona Bell and Jibri Bell became a controversial couple shortly after making their debut on the show.

Jibri was criticized for bringing Miona to the US and moving her into his parent’s home instead of having their own place.

He also received backlash for not having a stable job and focusing his energy on his dream music career.

It was also revealed that the duo had already gotten married before being on the show, which left some fans frustrated that they were still part of the cast.

Despite the judgments and criticisms they received, Miona and Jibri continued to stick by one another and defended their relationship any chance they had.

Now that the show is over, they are still enjoying the bubble they’ve created for themselves as they appear to be more in love than ever before.

Miona Bell and Jibri Bell enjoy a day at the beach

A recent Instagram post showed a video of Miona and Jibri enjoying a day at the beach.

Wearing a mini skirt and a halter top, Miona danced with her husband in the sand as the sun set behind them. Jibri then led Miona to the water, where they shared a kiss as the waves crashed into their feet.

Get our 90 Day Fiance newsletter!

In the caption, Jibri wrote, “I’ve taken @mionabell to all the beaches in California and she is not impressed 😩😂 I guess it’s hard when you grow up next to Croatia and Greece. What’s your favorite beach in America please let us know in the comments!”

Miona decided to respond to her husband in the comments to clarify how she feels about the beaches in California. She said, “I love the beaches in California babe they are just soooo colddddd 🥶😅.”

Jibri jokingly replied saying, “@mionabell let me guess you want to move to Flordia now huh? 🤣😒”

Miona and Jibri joke about visiting beaches. Pic credit: @jibribell/Instagram

The couple has spent a good amount of time traveling the country since Miona arrived in America. They’ve mostly stayed close to California, but Miona may be ready to head to the East Coast.

Jibri Bell and Miona Bell are working on their own businesses

Since the start of their time on 90 Day Fiance, both Jibri and Miona have been transparent about their entrepreneurial dreams.

Jibri hopes his music career will take off so he can travel the world performing with his band, Black Serbs.

Miona wants to be a professional makeup artist and has launched her own cosmetics line. She has already started selling her own brand of synthetic ponytails and intends to expand in the future.

The couple has shared their dreams of being financially independent and secure by turning their passions into consistent streams of income.

90 Day Fiance is currently on hiatus.