90 Day Fiance: Mike Berk updates fans about his relationship status

90 Day Fiance viewers got to know Mike Berk and his relationship drama on Season 5 of Before the 90 Days when he went to Colombia to meet his then-girlfriend, Ximena Cuellar. Now it may seem that Mike is either still in a relationship with Ximena or is seeing someone else.

It was revealed by Ximena on Before that 90 Days that she and Mike met when Mike solicited her on a camgirl site. He propositioned her to be in a relationship with him in exchange for his financial support, which Ximena accepted.

When Mike visited Colombia to meet Ximena for the first time, his farts, hygiene, and relationship immaturity turned Ximena off, but they left things on okay terms. When Mike visited a second time, Ximena was more forward about her disinterest, leading to her breaking up with Mike.

However, Mike called Ximena during her private interview after the breakup and said he would continue financially supporting her, her family, and her children if she got back with him. He also promised her trips.

By the time of the Season 5 Tell All, Mike said he was still sending Ximena money, but Ximena said she did not love him but would continue to accept the money. Last viewers heard at the Tell All between the pair, Mike was planning another trip to Colombia to figure things out.

In real-time, Mike made an Instagram post relaying that he is in a relationship and finally spending time with his “queen.”

Mike Berk opened up about his relationship status

Mike took to his Instagram, where he doesn’t frequently post, to share a reveal about his relationship status.

Mike shared the same image of two drinks on the top and bottom of the post that had the description, “Finally with my queen!”

Mike wrote between the mirror images, “Living out best lives! Thank you, Amor.”

In the caption of his unexpected post, Mike remarked, ” Enjoying a nice dinner with my queen!”

Mike’s post was not geotagged, and he did not announce who the woman he was talking about was.

Offensive social media posts of Mike Berk have surfaced

Towards the end of Season 5 of Before the 90 Days, past offensive racist and transphobic social media posts of Mike’s surfaced.

However, unlike Alina Kozhevnikova, who also had offensive social media shares surface and was fired for it, Mike was not fired and appeared at the Tell All.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days is currently on hiatus.