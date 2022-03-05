90 Day Fiance: Mike Berk accused of racism after offensive social media posts resurface

Ximena faced backlash for her treatment of Mike Berk on 90 Day Fiance. Pic credit: TLC/YouTube

Mike Berk faces racism allegations after offensive social media posts resurfaced online.

On 90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days, Ximena faced backlash for her treatment of Mike as viewers worried she was taking advantage of his financial generosity.

However, in the most recent episode, the Colombian earned some goodwill with viewers for being honest with Mike.

After the New Yorker questioned Ximena’s lack of affection, she called him “weird,” too needy, and said she didn’t love him.

Viewers became frustrated with Mike’s desperation to win over Ximena due to the glaring signs that she isn’t into the relationship.

Mike Berk branded ‘racist’ for offensive social media post

Offensive social media posts from Mike Berk include memes with the N-word and other politically charged statements.

A 90 Day Fiance blogger share screenshots of some of the controversial posts from Mike’s Instagram account. These posts still appear on Mike’s Instagram account at the time of this report.

The TLC star has switched to a 90 Day Instagram account called @mikeyb90day, with the last post from his personal account coming in November 2021.

The TLC star shared a meme in 2013 that says the following.

“The government is shut down and ni**ers are making jokes… til they try to swipe they foodstamp card and Dora the Explorer pops out saying swiper no swiping!”

Mike also shared a birther conspiracy hashtag that said, “Obama go back and be president in Kenya,” and he also wrote, “Work like the rest of us.”

The 34-year-old also shared a transphobic meme that reads, “I blew a tra**y means something totally different to a mechanic.”

A YouTube video also claimed the American reality TV star used the N-word in a resurfaced video.

Will Mike Berk be fired from 90 Day Fiance?

Some 90 Day Fiance viewers have called for Mike to be axed from the series. Before the 90 Days star, Alina Kasha was fired by TLC after her past offensive posts were shared online.

Alina used the N-word in several social media posts, which led TLC to respond to viewers demanding she be removed from the series.

With only a few episodes left in Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance, it is unlikely Mike will be removed from upcoming episodes.

However, it’s possible that he will not be invited to the Tell-all in light of the offensive post.

Mike and Ximena are featured in the preview for this Sunday’s episode as their relationship takes another dramatic turn.

The couple face-off in the upcoming episode with Mike’s friend acting as a translator to help them communicate more effectively.

Mike is yet to respond to the racism allegations when writing the report. Fans will have to tune in to find out what happens in the episode and whether TLC will continue to air Mike’s scenes in the wake of the resurfaced posts.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays at 8/7c on TLC and Discovery+.