90 Day Fiance: Alina Kasha says ‘answers are coming’ amid backlash over racist posts

Alina Kasha promises to provide answers in due time.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Alina Kasha has found herself in hot water following several racist posts that have resurfaced on social media. Alina just stated that she will provide more answers in her latest Instagram post.

Following the controversial posts, people have been calling for the 27-year-old to be fired from the show and it appears that TLC has done just that. Alina’s firing has yet to be confirmed but we hear that it’s only a matter of time before the network makes an official statement about Alina’s exit.

Over the weekend TLC executives reportedly decided it was best to drop their newest reality TV personality–who also made history as the first little person to star on the show.

Unfortunately for Alina, her historic debut will come to an abrupt end due to her racist and culturally insensitive posts. Alina has already issued an apology following tons of backlash from viewers, but her latest Instagram message hints at more details to come.

Alina Kasha says ‘answers are coming’ amid online backlash

It’s unclear what kind of answers the 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star plans to provide but her latest post hinted at the controversy.

Alina shared an Instagram photo clad in a hot pink leather bralette and leather pants but it’s her accompanied message that drew attention.

“Despite what’s being said about me, my friends, family and those who met me in person know who I really am & who I am not. And I know it too 💖

⏳the answers are coming,” she wrote.

Alina also added an hourglass emoji in her post hinting that she’s counting down the moment until those answers are provided.

It will be interesting to hear what the TLC star has to say after her recent apology backfired but we’ll just have to wait and see.

Meanwhile, reports are swirling that Alina has already been axed from the show.

TLC has reportedly made a decision to fire Alina Kasha

The 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days might be the first cast member to get axed this season but we’re waiting for the official word.

Monsters & Critics recently reported that TLC has already fired the newbie, but it’s unclear if she’s been informed of their latest decision.

An insider revealed to The Ashley that “The producers are horrified that this stuff keeps coming out, and keeps getting worse and worse. Despite what some people think, they don’t do an extensive dive into the cast member’s backgrounds, so that’s how this went undiscovered during filming.”

The source also noted that following the decision to fire Alina, the editors are now trying to edit out scenes of Alina and her love interest Caleb Greenwood from the show.

